Eric Wallace Announces Closure of Previously Disclosed SEC Matter; No Enforcement Action Recommended

Update completes the public record on the matter Wallace previously disclosed in December 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Wallace today provided an update on the PEPE-related SEC matter he previously disclosed, announcing that the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement closed the matter and did not recommend an enforcement action.

Wallace previously disclosed the PEPE-related matter in December 2024.

"After investigating, the SEC staff concluded the matter and notified my counsel that it does not intend to recommend any enforcement action," Wallace said. "I disclosed it then because it was the right thing to do, and I'm updating the public record now because the outcome should be reflected as well."

Eric Wallace was part of the founding group behind PEPE and is currently focused on his work as an investor.

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Eric Wallace

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SOURCE Eric Wallace