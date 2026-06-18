Ericsson appoints David Hammarwall Head of Business Area Networks

Effective as of October 1, 2026

Becomes member of Ericsson's Executive Team, reporting to the CEO

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the appointment of David Hammarwall as its new Head of Business Area Networks and Senior Vice President. Hammarwall who is currently Ericsson's Head of Customer Unit T-Mobile in Market Area Americas, will succeed Per Narvinger who has been appointed President and CEO of Ericsson. Hammarwall will take up his new position as Head of Business Area Networks on October 1, 2026, and be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

David Hammarwall has been with Ericsson since 2007 and holds a PhD in telecommunications from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. His previous work experience includes roles as Head of Product Area Networks, Head of Product Line Radio and Head of Product Line 5G RAN. He has held the position as Head of Customer Unit T-Mobile since 2023.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "David has extensive technological expertise as well as commercial knowledge of the telecoms and ICT industry. He is an appreciated and respected leader in our industry and I'm very pleased that he will return to Business Area Networks to ensure success for our customers with 5G, AI and the journey towards 6G."

Per Narvinger, currently Head of of Business Area Networks who will take up the position as President and CEO of Ericsson on October 1, 2026, comments: "David has been a key leader when it comes to driving Ericsson's technology leadership. I'm very pleased that he with fresh market experience will return to Sweden and Networks and I am looking forward to having him on the Executive Team."

David Hammarwall says: "I'm honored and excited to be offered this opportunity. Business Area Networks is home to me and this is a very interesting time where Ericsson is truly setting a new standard for network intelligence with AI in RAN by bringing powerful AI capabilities to service providers. I'm very much looking forward to working with all the talented Network employees and to meet customers and partners to create outstanding value."

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SOURCE Ericsson