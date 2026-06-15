Ericsson Private 5G now available for Verizon Business private networks internationally

Expansion enables multinational enterprises to extend secure, high-performance private 5G connectivity outside the U.S.

Collaboration to support Verizon Business's international deployments

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson announced today its private wireless networking solution, Ericsson Private 5G, is now available through Verizon Business private wireless deployments beyond U.S. borders. This collaboration enables global enterprises already using Ericsson technology in Verizon Business Private 5G Networks in the U.S. to extend these capabilities to their international campuses, unlocking new opportunities for digital transformation.

Enterprises are expecting more from their network in the age of AI, increasing demands for secure, high-speed, and low-latency connectivity. By integrating Ericsson Private 5G into its international portfolio, Verizon Business can offer more optionality and flexibility to its private wireless customers who operate across international borders.

Hannes Ekström, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Verizon, Ericsson Americas, says: "Enterprises are rapidly embracing digital transformation, leveraging secure and high-performing private 5G networks as a key driver of innovation and efficiency. Our multinational customers in the U.S. have already unlocked significant growth through 5G-enabled private networks, and now they seek to replicate this success globally."

"Through our collaboration with Verizon, we are expanding the reach of our Ericsson Private 5G solution to support Verizon Business's international deployments, enabling seamless global operations. By simplifying 5G adoption and enhancing reliability, low latency, and security, we are empowering industries to harness next-generation connectivity and drive innovation on a global scale."

"Verizon Business is proud of our expanding private wireless portfolio, and we're committed to providing the best possible private wireless experience to our customers around the world," said Robb Juliano, Vice President of 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. "By extending the availability of Ericsson Private 5G outside of the U.S., we're offering enterprises more flexibility in driving innovation, enhancing security, and optimizing operations with private wireless networks on a global scale."

Advanced Private Wireless Capabilities for a Digitally Connected World

The Ericsson Private 5G solution offers a dual mode 4G and 5G network with global spectrum support designed to connect the most challenging areas on the planet, indoor and outdoor. With this technology, enterprises can:

Achieve Ultra-Low Latency & High Reliability – Essential for real-time applications such as automated manufacturing, industrial IoT, and AI-driven analytics.

Enhance Security & Privacy – Keeping sensitive data and traffic local within the enterprise's private network to help meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

Enable Seamless Connectivity and Mobility Across Campuses – Providing uninterrupted connectivity as employees, devices, and autonomous systems move across large operational environments.

Power Advanced Applications – Supporting next-generation use cases such as augmented reality (AR), digital twins, autonomous robotics, and AI-powered computer vision analytics.

Supporting Industry-Specific Digital Transformation

Industries worldwide are increasingly adopting private 5G to modernize operations and unlock new efficiencies. This international expansion can benefit:

Manufacturing & Industrial Automation – Enabling smart factories with autonomous robots, predictive maintenance, and near real-time quality control.

Supply Chain & Logistics – Enhancing warehouse automation, asset tracking, and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications for enhanced operations.

Healthcare & Life Sciences – Supporting connectivity for remote diagnostics and next-generation medical imaging technologies.

Energy & Utilities – Enabling remote monitoring of critical infrastructure, smart grids, and enhanced safety protocols.

Higher Education & Research – Providing next-generation connectivity for smart campuses, immersive learning experiences, and AI-driven research.

By leveraging Ericsson's proven private 5G solutions and global scale, Verizon Business delivers secure, scalable, and high-performance private 5G solutions for enterprises wherever they operate, helping businesses stay at the forefront of digital transformation no matter where they operate.

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