Escalating Anti-Wolf Policies Threaten Wildlife Recovery Across the American West, Warns Living with Wolves Org.

KETCHUM, Idaho, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservation advocates warn that expanding anti-wolf legislation and wildlife policy rollbacks across the American West could undermine decades of Gray Wolf recovery and broader ecosystem conservation efforts.

Recent actions in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming have expanded wolf hunting and trapping while proposed federal changes could weaken protections under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Advocates say these combined actions threaten long-term wildlife recovery throughout the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

Idaho Expands Wolf Killing Programs

In 2021, Idaho enacted Senate Bill 1211, one of the nation's most aggressive anti-wolf laws. The measure expanded trapping and snaring, authorized private contractors to kill wolves, allowed the use of ATVs and snowmobiles in hunts, and removed limits on wolf tag purchases. In 2023, the state approved a wolf management plan aimed at reducing Idaho's wolf population by 62%.

Conservation groups also criticize reimbursement programs tied to wolf killing. While traditional bounties no longer exist, advocates argue that some programs effectively incentivize wolf removal by covering hunting and trapping expenses.

"We are deeply concerned that policies encouraging the widespread killing of wolves are moving us backward toward an era when predators were viewed only as threats rather than as essential parts of healthy ecosystems," said Jim and Jamie Dutcher, founders of Living with Wolves.

Regional and Federal Concerns

Montana has expanded wolf harvest quotas, trapping seasons, baiting allowances, and snaring practices, while Wyoming continues to allow year-round wolf killing across the state by classifying wolves as predatory animals. Advocates say inconsistent protections across state lines create challenges for recovering wolf populations.

Conservation groups are also raising concerns about proposed federal ESA changes that could weaken habitat protections, reduce oversight of development projects, narrow definitions of harm to wildlife, and increase state control over predator management.

Calls for Science-Based Management

Wildlife biologists warn that aggressive predator reduction can disrupt ecosystems, reduce genetic diversity, and fragment habitat connectivity. Wildlife advocates are calling for policies that prioritize biodiversity, ecosystem health, and coexistence.

"Wolves are essential parts of the American West's ecological and cultural heritage," the Dutchers said. "Policies driven by eradication and fragmentation threaten the health and resilience of entire ecosystems."

Living with Wolves is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education, outreach, and research that promotes understanding of wolves and encourages coexistence.

SOURCE Living with Wolves