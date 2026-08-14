ESCO Trading Cards Expands into Target Nationwide with Exclusive KATSEYE "WILD" Set

The First Major National Retail Expansion Since ESCO's Relaunch Brings the Legendary Trading Card Brand to Fans Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCO Trading Cards, the legendary collectibles brand originally founded in 1901 and recently relaunched for a new generation of music and pop culture fans, today announced its expansion into Target stores and on Target.com. Marking the brand's first major national retail rollout since its return, ESCO will debut with the launch of the official ESCO X KATSEYE "WILD" Trading Cards, celebrating the global group's new WILD EP and tour.

KATSEYE

The inaugural Target release features the official ESCO X KATSEYE "WILD" Trading Cards, created in celebration of the group's highly anticipated WILD EP and accompanying tour. Each pack includes nine official KATSEYE trading cards and one sequentially numbered foil card. The collection features 50 all-new trading card subjects created exclusively for the 2026 release, along with 20 foil parallel variations of every card, sequentially numbered from /800 down to the coveted one-of-one editions. Collectors can also look for randomly inserted hand-signed autograph cards from Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae.

In addition to Target, a limited quantity is for sale on Complex Shop, giving collectors another opportunity to secure the release while supplies last. The nationwide launch represents another major milestone in ESCO's brand return, bringing the iconic trading cards to one of the country's largest retailers and making its products more accessible than ever to collectors, music fans, and new audiences alike.

Originally founded in Chicago in 1901, Exhibit Supply Company (ESCO) helped pioneer the modern trading card industry by producing collectible cards featuring entertainers and cultural icons decades before the category evolved into what it is today. Following its relaunch earlier this year, the ESCO brand has returned with a renewed focus on music, entertainment and contemporary culture, creating premium collectibles that connect today's biggest artists with fans around the world.

The ESCO X KATSEYE "WILD" Trading Cards will be available beginning August 14 at Target stores and online, and on Complex Shop while supplies last.

For more information, visit escotradingcards.com.

About ESCO Trading Cards

Originally founded in 1901 as Exhibit Supply Company, ESCO helped establish the modern trading card category through its iconic collectibles featuring entertainers and cultural icons. Relaunched for a new generation, ESCO creates premium trading cards and collectibles spanning music, entertainment, fashion, and contemporary culture, connecting the world's biggest artists and brands with collectors everywhere.

@escotradingcards on Instagram and TikTok and @escotrdingcards on X

SOURCE ESCO