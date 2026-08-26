eSkill Launches Linea, the AI-Powered Intelligence Layer for Role-Relevant Pre-Hire Testing

Linea Launches with two applications — Linea Build and Linea Search — which draw from eSkill's 20-year, expert-validated question library to help hiring teams identify qualified candidates by surfacing relevant test content and building role-specific tests.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSkill, the comprehensive pre-hire assessment platform trusted by over a thousand organizations, announced the launch of Linea, an AI-powered intelligence layer integrated into the eSkill platform. Linea helps recruiters quickly find test content and create customized assessments for the roles they hire for, without ever taking the final hiring decision out of their hands.

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Linea debuts with two capabilities. Linea Build lets a recruiter paste in a job title or job description and receive a draft assessment in seconds, assembled from eSkill's validated question library and mapped to the knowledge, skills, abilities, and other characteristics (KSAOs) the recruiter provides as part of a job description or selects in a conversational exchange with Linea. Linea Search applies AI-powered semantic search across that same library, surfacing the most relevant questions even when a recruiter's search terms don't match the library's exact wording.

"Linea takes everything we've built over twenty years — including the validated library of over 70,000 questions and the input of many assessment experts — and surfaces it through AI that works for the recruiter, not around them," said Henry Tran, CEO of eSkill.

Every question Linea recommends comes from eSkill's existing library of expert-validated content, tagged against ESCO, the European Union's standardized classification of skills, competences, qualifications, and occupations. Recruiters can edit any decision Linea makes, and Linea also shows its reasoning for each recommendation, so hiring teams can audit how assessments were assembled.

Linea runs on large language models from Anthropic's Claude family, accessed under enterprise API terms, with automatic fallback to a backup model to keep the tool available. No personal information of candidates passes through Linea, and inputs submitted to the tool are not used to train any AI model.

Linea Intelligence will power upcoming features as well. "The first iteration of Linea is just the beginning," Tran added. "As the intelligence layer becomes a bigger part of the eSkill platform, we expect it to power new test types and provide deeper analysis that helps support the high-stakes judgment calls recruiters make every day."

Linea Build and Linea Search are available now to eSkill customers. Organizations interested in a demonstration can contact eSkill's sales team through eskill.com.

About eSkill

eSkill is a pre-hire assessment platform that helps hiring teams measure the job knowledge and skills needed for success in their candidates. With a focus on job-relevant simulations, work samples, and customization, in addition to a validated library covering more than 600 subject areas and 70,000+ questions, eSkill has helped thousands of customers test over 19 million candidates over the last 22 years.

Media Contact

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eSkill Corporation

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SOURCE eSkill