Esports Market from Casinos & Gaming Industry to Register $ 2.05 bn Growth During 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Branding through esports, rising number of esports events and surging new platform launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growth in the cost of game development, and limited target audience, and unclear media rights are few factors anticipated to impact the market adversely in the upcoming years.

Esports Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Esports Market is segmented as below:

Game Genre

MOBA



FPS



RTS



Others

Revenue Stream

Sponsorships



Media rights



Advertising



Publisher fees



Merchandise and ticket sales

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Esports Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The esports market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of these vendors include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity plc, Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the esports market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Esports Market size

Esports Market trends

Esports Market industry analysis

Esports Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist esports market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the esports market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the esports market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of esports market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Game genre

Market segments

Comparison by Game genre

MOBA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

FPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

RTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Game genre

Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

Market segments

Comparison by Revenue stream

Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Media rights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Revenue stream

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Gfinity plc

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Valve Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

