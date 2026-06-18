Esports World Cup: Level Up Returns to Prime Video June 26 with Season Two

Set in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the seven-week event, the new season follows the chase for the $70 million prize pool and the EWC Club Championship, while showing the personal journeys at the heart of the competition. The series captures what it takes to compete on a global stage where one match can change a career, a season can define a Club, and a single moment can turn a player into a star.

Produced by This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television), with director R.J. Cutler, showrunner John Dorsey and executive producers Jane Cha Cutler, Trevor Smith, Elise Pearlstein and Mark Blatty all returning for the second season, Esports World Cup: Level Up takes a vérité-style approach to esports, capturing the sacrifice, stakes, and rising fame of the world's top competitive gamers.

Featured players include Jake "Boaster" Howlett (Fnatic; VALORANT), Vivi "Vivian" Indrawaty (Team Vitality; MLBB), Kasimili "Soka" Tongamoa (Team Falcons; Call of Duty: Warzone), Xiao Hai (KuaiShou Gaming; Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves) and Garidmagnai "bLitz" Byambasuren (Mongolz; Counter-Strike). To bring the players' personal stories to the forefront, the film's crew was on set in Riyadh for seven weeks and also traveled to locations across the U.K., U.S. and Indonesia for rare at-home visits.

Standout storylines woven throughout the series include:

Magnus Carlsen (Team Liquid, Chess) – Widely considered the greatest chess player ever, Carlsen faces the isolation of dominance, with no traditional peaks left to conquer. His story follows his shift into esports, where a new generation of challengers awaits.

Boaster (Fnatic, Valorant) – As Valorant debuts at the event, the British competitor's journey from aspiring actor to title contender shows there's no single path to success, shaped by resilience through personal and professional setbacks.

Xiao Hai (KSG, Street Fighter) – A reigning champion shaped by strict discipline, Xiao Hai was competing against adults by age six. Now a father, he balances global competition with family life.

Vivian (Team Vitality, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) – Competing for a life-changing prize, Vivian's story centers on overcoming recent setbacks and confronting childhood trauma.

The Mongolz & bLitz (Counter-Strike 2) – Led by their star player bLitz, this grassroots Mongolian team has risen from obscurity to national prominence, becoming symbols of pride and perseverance.

Soka (Team Falcons, Call of Duty: Warzone) – The reigning champion faces pressure on multiple fronts, dealing with rivalries from former teammates while navigating a turbulent home life.

Coach ArSy (Team Liquid, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) – Offering a rare coaching perspective, ArSy draws on a difficult upbringing to lead and inspire his team's pursuit of redemption.

"Level Up captures the human side of what we are building with the Esports World Cup," said Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports Foundation. "EWC creates the stage: the best games, the best Clubs, the best players, life-changing stakes and moments that bring together a global gaming community of billions. The documentary takes you closer to the people inside those moments: their pressure, their ambition, their families and the stories that make esports meaningful to a new generation."

"This next chapter deepens our exploration of a global phenomenon that is as much about human ambition and identity as it is about competition," said Cutler. "Esports is one of the most dynamic cultural movements of our time. In season two, we continue to chronicle not just the competition, but the lives, dreams, and sacrifices of the players at the center of it, revealing a world that is both intensely personal and globally resonant."

Around those player journeys, the series also captures the wider cultural energy of the Esports World Cup, where sport, music, entertainment and gaming meet. In addition to elite competition, Level Up showcases moments from a star-studded lineup of musical artists and athletes, including opening headliner Post Malone, who shows off his gaming skills backstage; grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, who triumphs in his first chess esports event; and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who ushers the Club Championship trophy to the stage in a dramatic closing ceremony.

The magnitude of the Esports World Cup is also seen through the reactions of some of the world's biggest sports and entertainment figures, including reigning F1 champion Lando Norris; Brazilian football legends Ronaldo Nazario and Kaká, who go one-on-one in an EA FC showmatch; professional footballer Alisha Lehmann; skateboarder Tony Hawk; and tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who stated: "The crowd, the atmosphere, is literally better than Wimbledon or any Grand Slam."

The Esports World Cup 2025 marked a defining moment in competitive gaming. In its second year, EWC reached 750 million viewers worldwide and generated 350 million hours watched, with peak concurrent viewership of nearly 8 million during the League of Legends at EWC '25 tournament. Coverage was delivered across 28 platforms through 97 broadcast partners and more than 800 channels in 35 languages. Twenty-five tournaments spanning 24 games featured more than 2,000 players representing approximately 200 Clubs from over 100 countries.

The 2026 edition of the Esports World Cup will be held in Paris, France from July 6 through August 23, as the top Clubs in the world compete for $75 million and the 2026 EWC Club Championship trophy.

About the Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. he EWC, which will be hosted in Paris, France for the 2026 edition, will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

About This Machine

This Machine Filmworks (a part of Sony Pictures Television) was founded in 2020 and has quickly established itself as one of the premier producers of documentary film and television in the world. Headed by award-winning filmmaker and nonfiction pioneer R.J. Cutler, This Machine is a filmmaker-driven company that explores the times in which we live through premium nonfiction storytelling in all media.

Upcoming This Machine films include the Netflix feature documentary Olivia Newton John: Magic. Recent projects include the A24 Sofia Coppola feature documentary Marc by Sofia, the Netflix feature documentary BTS: The Return, the Amazon documentary series Esports World Cup: Level Up and the three-part Apple TV+ documentary event Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series, as well as the feature documentary Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (Netflix), the Amazon feature doc Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (Prime Video), the Emmy-nominated Martha (Netflix) and the Oscar-nominated Elton John: Never Too Late (Disney+).

Other This Machine films and TV series include the PGA Award-nominated theatrical documentary The Disappearance of Shere Hite (IFC), the Emmy-winning documentary series Big Vape (Netflix), the HBO feature doc South to Black Power, the award-winning docuseries Murf the Surf (MGM), the celebrated history of women of color in the fashion industry, Supreme Models (Netflix) and the Ryan Coogler-produced feature documentary Anthem (Hulu). This Machine is also behind the Academy Award-shortlisted Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry (Apple TV+), the multi-award winning BELUSHI (Showtime), and the cult-hit Dear… (Apple TV+).

This Machine's team includes Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning producer and executive Elise Pearlstein, Cutler's long-time producing partner Trevor Smith, EVP of Production Mark Blatty, producer and Head of International Production Jane Cha Cutler, and the development team of Sally Rosen Phillips, Alisa Cacho-Sousa, and Hala Cunningham.

This Machine's team has decades of experience creating high-quality, critically-acclaimed, award-winning and globally popular nonfiction films and series, as well as scripted series, feature films, and podcasts.

SOURCE Esports Foundation