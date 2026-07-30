Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Common Stockholders

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Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Jul 30, 2026, 16:30 ET

JERICHO, N.Y., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2026, to each stockholder of record on August 14, 2026.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

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