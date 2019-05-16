Esri and CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd. announce the opening of a second state of the art Technical Support Center for Esri technologies in Pune, India

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Together Esri and its partner, CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd., today announced the grand opening of their second CyberTech India based technology support centre providing support for Esri's cutting edge GIS products and technologies. Esri, the world leader in location intelligence, will continue to provide award winning technical support to its customers through its market partner, CyberTech.

In dedicating the new Pune Support Centre, Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president, stated "We are happy to collaborate on this technical support center, which in combination with the recent opening of our R&D Center in New Delhi and the acquisition of the controlling interest in our distributor, Esri India Technologies Ltd. further expands our investment in the Indian market and demonstrates their customers' importance. Together with CyberTech, our long term partner, we expect to continue our commitment to meeting user requirements and needs in India."

In opening the customer support centre, Vish Tadimety, CEO of CyberTech, stated: “We are privileged to have Esri as an invested partner and look forward to not only continuing to provide high quality technical support services, but also deliver complex solutions based on large geographically enabled data sets. As a 20 year partner, we are committed to invest in bringing to the market latest Esri's GIS solutions, Cloud based Enterprise Analytics along with Spatial SAAS Services. We extend Esri's commitment to customers.”

About CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd.

CyberTech is a CMMI Level 3 Next-generation Location analytics and IT solutions provider. CyberTech's Map-analytics based digitization products including GeoShield, GeoCivic, Spatialitics Health and Spatialitics Utilities cater to broad vertical markets. CyberTech has the largest pool of experts in Esri technologies, outside Esri. The Company has a deep relationship with Esri for 20 years. CyberTech also has deep expertise in SAP and other IT solutions. For more information, please visit our web site www.cybertech.com.

About Esri, Inc.

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

