Ethos Launches the Readiness Engine, A Living Map of Workforce Capability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos, the first Human Readiness Platform, today announced the Readiness Engine, a new platform capability that maps organization requirements to role-specific skills and continuously measures proficiency across the workforce.

The Readiness Engine is a response to a critical risk facing leaders across critical industries. As AI accelerates the pace of change, job requirements evolve faster than training programs can adapt. When that happens, readiness gaps widen as the human training simply can't keep up with the pace of change.

By connecting knowledge, training, assessments, and operational performance data into a dynamic knowledge graph, the Readiness Engine models both what the organization's people need to know and what they're able to do in real time. It automatically surfaces the people that require training on each individual skill. When things change, the system identifies any new gaps and recommends remediation.

"The Readiness Engine helps leaders visualize the capability of their team and identify where targeted intervention can have the greatest impact," said Andrew Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of Ethos. "The next evolution of this technology will be a true end-to-end system that captures organizational knowledge, tracks individual performance across careers, and builds predictive models identifying who will excel in specific roles and where operational failures are likely to occur."

About Ethos

Ethos (formerly Learn to Win) is the first Human Readiness Platform that can quantify the skills and competencies critical to an organization, assess the proficiency of a team, and address any knowledge gaps before they become a problem. The platform delivers live visualization of proficiency as needs change and modernized training and remediation -- all built for enterprise-scale deployment across both commercial and classified networks. Trusted mission partner to the most demanding customers in the world, Ethos serves over 150 enterprise clients across the U.S. military, life sciences, manufacturing, supply chain, and professional sports industries. Founded in 2019, Ethos is headquartered in Redwood City, California and backed by top investors including Norwest, the Westly Group, and Pear VC.

For more information about Ethos, visit EthosSystems.com.

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SOURCE Ethos