Ethyl Alcohol Market size to grow by USD 18.49 Bn| Evolving Opportunities with Cargill Inc. and Green Plains Inc.| Technavio

Jun 16, 2022, 03:30 ET
The "Ethyl Alcohol Market by End User (automotive, food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the ethyl alcohol market is USD 18.49 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to an analyst now!
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- The great availability of feedstock is a major market driver for ethyl alcohol. The abundant availability of feedstock is one of the primary elements driving growth in the ethyl alcohol industry. Because of the unpredictability in global fuel costs, energy security, and the continual growth in emission levels, there is a growing interest in alternative fuels around the world.
- Market Challenges
- The primary market problem for ethyl alcohol is the health risks associated with its consumption. The fermentation of corn using enzymes such as yeast produces ethyl alcohol. Corn is the most common raw material used to make ethanol. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) estimates that India's total corn or maize production in 2020 will be around 30.2 million tonnes. China's total corn or maize production was predicted to be around 260.5 million tonnes in the same year. As a result, increased availability of feedstock for ethyl alcohol production will raise demand for ethyl alcohol during the forecast period.
Ethyl Alcohol Market Segmentation
- End-user
- Automotive
- Food and Beverages
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important marketplaces. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The rising demand for ethyl alcohol in North America may be ascribed to its strong demand as a fuel additive in automobiles, the developing pharmaceutical industry, and the rising demand for food additives in the region, all of which will help the market grow throughout the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Advanced BioEnergy LLC
- Alto Ingredients Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BP Plc
- Cargill Inc.
- Green Plains Inc.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Solvay SA
|
Ethyl Alcohol Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 18.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.35
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advanced BioEnergy LLC, Alto Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BP Plc, Cargill Inc., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Solvay SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
