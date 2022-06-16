Ethyl Alcohol Market size to grow by USD 18.49 Bn| Evolving Opportunities with Cargill Inc. and Green Plains Inc.| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The great availability of feedstock is a major market driver for ethyl alcohol. The abundant availability of feedstock is one of the primary elements driving growth in the ethyl alcohol industry. Because of the unpredictability in global fuel costs, energy security, and the continual growth in emission levels, there is a growing interest in alternative fuels around the world.

Market Challenges

The primary market problem for ethyl alcohol is the health risks associated with its consumption. The fermentation of corn using enzymes such as yeast produces ethyl alcohol. Corn is the most common raw material used to make ethanol. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) estimates that India's total corn or maize production in 2020 will be around 30.2 million tonnes. China's total corn or maize production was predicted to be around 260.5 million tonnes in the same year. As a result, increased availability of feedstock for ethyl alcohol production will raise demand for ethyl alcohol during the forecast period.

Ethyl Alcohol Market Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Food and Beverages



Personal Care



Pharmaceutical



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important marketplaces. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The rising demand for ethyl alcohol in North America may be ascribed to its strong demand as a fuel additive in automobiles, the developing pharmaceutical industry, and the rising demand for food additives in the region, all of which will help the market grow throughout the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced BioEnergy LLC

Alto Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BP Plc

Cargill Inc.

Green Plains Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Solvay SA

Ethyl Alcohol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 18.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced BioEnergy LLC, Alto Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BP Plc, Cargill Inc., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Speciality chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced BioEnergy LLC

Exhibit 49: Advanced BioEnergy LLC - Overview



Exhibit 50: Advanced BioEnergy LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Advanced BioEnergy LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Advanced BioEnergy LLC - Segment focus

10.4 Alto Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 53: Alto Ingredients Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Alto Ingredients Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Alto Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Alto Ingredients Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 57: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.6 BP Plc

Exhibit 61: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 62: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 63: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 65: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Cargill Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Green Plains Inc.

Exhibit 68: Green Plains Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Green Plains Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Green Plains Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Green Plains Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 72: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 73: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 74: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 76: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 77: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 78: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 84: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 85: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

