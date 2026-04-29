Etsy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. These financial results are available within Etsy's first quarter 2026 Shareholder Letter, which can be found on the company's Investor Relations website (https://investors.etsy.com/financial-information).

Etsy will host a webcast conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, which will be live-streamed via our Investor Relations website under the Events section.

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, for at least three months thereafter.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of creative entrepreneurs with buyers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc. also owns fashion resale marketplace Depop. Our marketplaces operate independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support. On February 15, 2026, Etsy entered an agreement to sell Depop to eBay, subject to regulatory approval and certain other closing conditions as set forth in the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.