Etsy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

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Etsy, Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 16:05 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), which owns and operates the Etsy marketplace, the global destination for unique and creative goods, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026. These financial results are available within Etsy's second quarter 2026 Shareholder Letter, which can be found on the company's Investor Relations website.

Etsy will host a webcast conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, August 6, 2026, which will be live-streamed via our Investor Relations website under the Events section.

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, for at least three months thereafter.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. owns and operates the Etsy marketplace, the global destination for unique and creative goods, connecting millions of creative entrepreneurs with buyers around the world. In a time of increasing automation, it's our mission to keep human connection at the heart of commerce. That's why we built a place where creativity lives and thrives because it's powered by people. We help our community of sellers turn their ideas into successful businesses. Our platform connects them with millions of buyers looking for an alternative—something special with a human touch, for those moments in life that deserve imagination.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact: 
[email protected]
Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.

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