Eucerin® Launches NEW Radiant Tone Body Collection, Extending Dark Spot Innovation Beyond Facial Care

From the #1 Global Even Skincare Brand1, Eucerin's New Radiant Tone Body Collection powered by Thiamidol™ is proven to reduce the look of dark spots with regular use, for more radiant skin in as little as two weeks.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucerin, a dermatologist recommended brand with over 100 years of skin science and the #1 Global Even Skincare Brand1, is expanding its beloved Radiant Tone Collection and unveiling two new body products. The clinically proven formulas are designed to improve skin's radiance in as little as two weeks and visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots from sun exposure and aging with regular use. The brand's Radiant Tone Face Collection launched in 2025 and has been a favorite among dermatologists and consumers alike, and this launch extends the same efficacy into the body category for the first time.

Eucerin’s new Radiant Tone Body Cream and Lotion. Eucerin’s Radiant Tone Face and Body Collection.

Eucerin's latest expansion addresses a significant consumer need, with nearly 70% of body care consumers reporting they have or seek to address dark spots or uneven skin tone2. Similar to the brand's face products, the Radiant Tone Body Collection is powered by Thiamidol, an innovative technology uniquely developed to address the appearance of dark spots with regular use. Eucerin worked for over 10 years to expertly formulate these new products by:

Screening 50,000 compounds

Carrying out testing through 110 scientific studies

And publishing research in 15+ peer reviewed scientific journals

"In recent years, we've seen a clear shift in how consumers approach skincare," says Sebastián Parisi Thompson, Vice President of Derma Marketing at Beiersdorf. "They're seeking targeted, results-driven offerings for the body with the same performance they expect from their facial routine. Our Radiant Tone Collection expansion is rooted in that insight, offering proven solutions for skin discoloration, dark spots, and uneven skin tone with formulas specifically optimized for the unique needs of the body."

About The New Products:

The Radiant Tone Body Collection is suitable for all skin types and tones, paraben free and dye free, and comprised of two products3:

Eucerin Radiant Tone Body Cream: Ideal for high friction areas like knees and elbows, this Body Cream is formulated with Thiamidol and enriched with Lactic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, and Provitamin B5. It effectively reduces the look of dark spots due to aging and sun exposure with regular use, provides gentle exfoliation to promote a smoother skin texture, and helps hydrate skin.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Body Lotion: Formulated with Thiamidol and enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and antioxidant Licochalcone A, it effectively evens skin tone appearance, for more hydrated, radiant skin with regular use. In fact, 98% agree this lotion reduces the appearance of dark spots4, while 94% agree skin looks more radiant5.

"As a big fan of Eucerin's Radiant Tone face products, I know that Thiamidol was uniquely developed to inhibit the tyrosinase enzyme responsible for melanin production (in vitro)," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner. "Formulas enriched with Thiamidol help address the appearance of dark spots and provide a visibly more even skin tone. Patients often ask for advice on how to manage the look of dark spots on areas like the arms, décolletage, and legs, and incorporating the new Radiant Tone Body Cream and Lotion into your daily routine offers clinically proven formulas and an effective solution."

For those looking to address the appearance of dark spots on their body and improve skin radiance, the search is over. The Radiant Tone Body Cream and Lotion are now available on Amazon.com for $24.99. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com.

About Eucerin

Beiersdorf Inc. is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative skincare expertise for over a century. The company's portfolio includes leading international brands such as Eucerin, NIVEA, Aquaphor, Coppertone, La Prairie and Chantecaille. Since the early 1900s, Eucerin has made healthy-looking skin its mission. High-quality, clinically proven formulations set Eucerin apart, making it an essential part of everyday skin health for over 100 years and a brand recommended and trusted by dermatologists and consumers alike. Eucerin is committed to providing effective skincare solutions by offering products that moisturize, support and help protect the skin. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com or follow @EucerinUS on social media.

Beiersdorf analysis of IQVIA Consumer Health Sell-Out Data based on 39 countries (excluding the US), MAT 09/2025. Beiersdorf 2023 Consumer Shopper Study conducted by Marketing Analysts with 3,047 respondents. Limit the collective use of Radiant Tone Body products to no more than 2 times per day. Do not use on active acne break-outs or irritated skin. Do not apply to intimate areas. For best skin compatibility, only use products as directed within the Radiant Tone Body range. 98% agree Radiant Tone Body Lotion reduces the appearance of dark spots after 4 weeks of regular use, 4 week study, 120 participants. 94% agree skin looks more radiant after 4 weeks of regular use, 4 week study, 120 participants.

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SOURCE Eucerin