Europe Medical Display Markets, Analysis, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2022-2028: Focus on Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Belgium, & Netherlands

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Medical Display Market, By Device (Mobile, Desktop, All-in-one Products), By Panel Size, By Display Colour, By Display Technology, By End User, By Resolution, By Application, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe medical display market is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028

Rise in number of pathological and radiology labs along with the growing adoption of extensive technological advancements are expected to bolster the growth of the Europe medical display market in the coming years.

Furthermore, growing demand for various diagnostic procedures such as medical resonance imaging, ultrasound and X-ray coupled with surge in minimally invasive treatments are anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities for Europe medical display market through 2028.



Additionally, people aged over 65 and above are highly prone to various chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, among others, are expected to propel the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms in European hospitals and clinics is supporting the growth of Europe medical display market. Also, the growing requirement for detailed view of ultrasound outputs by medical professionals is leading to spike in demand for medical display systems.



Europe medical display market is categorized into device, panel size, display colour, display technology, end user, resolution, application, company, and country. Based on panel size, the market can be split into under-22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panels and above-42-inch panels.

Among them, 27.0-41.9-inch panel segment is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period owing to their suitability for wide range of applications including surgical procedures and diagnostics.



Based on resolution, Europe medical display market is segmented into up to 2 MP, 2.1-4 MP, 4.1-8 MP and above 8 MP. Among them, the 2.1-4MP segment is anticipated to dominate the market through 2028 as it is suitable for multiple applications and has decent configuration.



The market players are investing on new product launches to enhance their product portfolio. They are also undergoing other growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe medical display market.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Barco N.V.

STERIS plc.

Eizo Corp

Foreseeson GmbH

Hisense Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

COJE Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd.

Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:



Europe Medical Display Market, By Device:

Mobile

Desktop

All-in-one Products

Europe Medical Display Market, By Panel Size:

Under-22.9-inch Panels

23.0-26.9-inch Panels

27.0-41.9-inch Panels

Above-42-inch Panels

Europe Medical Display Market, By Display Colour:

Colour Display

Monochrome Display

Europe Medical Display Market, By Display Technology:

LED

TFT-LCD

CRT

PM-LCD

PMOLED

AMOLED

Europe Medical Display Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Community Healthcare

Europe Medical Display Market, By Resolution:

Up to 2 MP

2.1-4 MP

4.1-8 MP

Above 8 MP

Europe Medical Display Market, By Application:

Digital Pathology

Multi-modality

Surgical

Radiology

Mammography

Others

Europe Medical Display Market, By Country:

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

