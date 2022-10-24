Europe Plant-based Food Market Report 2022: Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Plant-based Food Market by Type, Source, Distribution Channel- Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drivers

  • Increasing Incidence of Animal Protein Intolerance
  • Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets
  • Increasing Venture Investments in Companies Offering Plant-based Foods
  • Innovation in Food Technologies

Restraints

  • Higher Prices of Plant-based Foods
  • Significant Preference for Animal-based Products

Opportunities

  • Product Launches by Plant-based Foods & Protein Alternatives Manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Europe Plant-based Food Market

6. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Type

7. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Source

8. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Distribution Channel

9. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.)
  • Danone S.A. (France)
  • Amy's Kitchen Inc. (U.S.)
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)
  • Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)
  • Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.)
  • Taifun -Tofu GmbH (Germany)
  • Vbite Food Ltd (U.K.)
  • Plamil Foods Ltd (U.K.)
  • Plant & Bean Ltd (U.K.)
  • Unilever PLC (U.K.)
  • Berief Food GmbH (Germany)
  • Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
  • The Meatless Farm (U.K.)
  • Veganz Group AG (Germany).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsz42i

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

