Europe Plant-based Food Market Report 2022: Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Boosts Sector

Oct 24, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Plant-based Food Market by Type, Source, Distribution Channel- Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Animal Protein Intolerance
- Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets
- Increasing Venture Investments in Companies Offering Plant-based Foods
- Innovation in Food Technologies
Restraints
- Higher Prices of Plant-based Foods
- Significant Preference for Animal-based Products
Opportunities
- Product Launches by Plant-based Foods & Protein Alternatives Manufacturers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Europe Plant-based Food Market
6. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Type
7. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Source
8. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Distribution Channel
9. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.)
- Danone S.A. (France)
- Amy's Kitchen Inc. (U.S.)
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)
- Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)
- Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.)
- Taifun -Tofu GmbH (Germany)
- Vbite Food Ltd (U.K.)
- Plamil Foods Ltd (U.K.)
- Plant & Bean Ltd (U.K.)
- Unilever PLC (U.K.)
- Berief Food GmbH (Germany)
- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
- The Meatless Farm (U.K.)
- Veganz Group AG (Germany).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsz42i
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
