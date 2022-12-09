Europe Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Commercial Projects, Public Parks and Lawn Areas Bolster Sector Growth

Dec 09, 2022, 07:00 ET
Increasing commercial projects and the number of public parks and lawn areas are boosting the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in Europe. Further, the self propelled lawn mowers are becoming a mainstream product, thereby witnessing high adoption among European end-users.
While batteries will be the primary power source, small combustion engines are expected to supplement alternative power fuels, and power sources such as propane will become mainstream. Electric cutting units and traction power will likely find their way into golf course mower equipment.
Further, with the growing awareness about sustainability & automation, robotic lawn mowers are increasingly gaining momentum in the European market. Also, the ever-increasing usage of artificial grass in various sports arenas to minimize maintenance costs is expected to hamper the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in the European market during the forecast period.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
1. Green spaces such as parks, private gardens, allotments, and others account for more than 40% of the city area in 38 European Economic Area (EEA) countries. Stockholm, Dublin, Athens, and Brussels are some of the leading cities in terms of Urban Green Space across the Europe region.
2. Advancements in terms of battery technology have only recently become viable for the commercial market. Landscapers are increasingly confident about adding these mowers to their fleet as they allow them to keep out the noise, reduce downtime, charge faster, and reduce exhaust to the minimum.
3. Gasoline-powered equipment has been conventionally used on a large scale. It is a de-facto piece of equipment used by landscapers as they are versatile in terms of the models they are incorporated. However, the use of electric and battery-powered self-propelled mowers is limited to more specific models and finds a higher adoption in developed European countries.
4. Lawns have widespread prominence in Germany due to historical conversions of native landscapes into lawns; thus, the country is one of the largest Europe self propelled lawn mowers market.
5. To counter climate change and boost the quality of life of its 1.4 million residents by 2030, Milan is going green, thus driving Italy's market for self propelled lawn mowers.
6. Many landscape businesses are moving to propane-powered equipment, citing ease, saving fuel, environment friendly, and less wear and tear.
DRIVING FACTORS
Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement
The penetration of residential lawns is high in countries such as Poland, Norway, Spain & Italy due to the high homeownership rates. The single-residential ownership is expected to grow across the region due to the high-income levels of individuals & high standard of living. In 2020, nearly USD 440 billion was spent on home improvement across Europe. Hence, such expansion of home ownership and home improvements is leading to the growth of landscaping services and therefore boosting Europe self propelled lawn mowers market.
Growing Landscaping Industry
Greenlight Landscape, AMW Lawns & Landscapes, and West Hill Garden & Landscaping Services Ltd. are some of Europe's vital landscaping service providers. Construction activity witnessed significant growth in Europe. In this area, the community is spending primarily on restoring old houses and lawns. This trend is expected to generate more interest in European landscape architecture. Many established projects, such as The Science and Technical Pool in Paris, Solar City in Austria, and others, require maintenance landscaping services. As more projects are in the pipeline, the need for landscaping services will increase; hence enhancing Europe self propelled lawn mowers market.
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Battery-Powered
- Electric-Corded
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
Segmentation by End-User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Residential
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Start Type
- Recoil Start
- Push Start
- Key Start
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Geography
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
Key Players
- AriensCo
- Deere & Co.
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Players
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AL-KO Gardentech
- AS-Motor
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Cobra
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- Makita
- Masport
- Positecgroup
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp.
- Techtronic Industries
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Premium Insights
7 Market at a Glance
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Market Growth Enablers
10 Market Restraints
11 Market Landscape
12 Fuel Type
13 End-User
14 Drive Type
15 Start Type
16 Blade Type
17 Distribution Channel
18 Europe
19 Competitive Landscape
20 Key Company Profiles
21 Other Prominent Vendors
22 Report Summary
23 Quantitative Summary
24 Appendix
