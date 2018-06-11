Europe Spare Parts Logistics Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The spare parts logistics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the period 2018-2022.
Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The spare parts logistics services include integrated contract logistics solutions covering all aspects of spare parts fulfilment, from planning supply chains and developing warehousing and distribution solutions to inventory management of spare parts and customer service.
One trend in the market is introduction of blockchain in logistics industry. A blockchain is a digitalized, distributed transaction ledger, which involves identical copies being maintained on multiple computer systems controlled by different entities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for spare parts owing to longer lifespan of vehicles. It is observed that the average age of cars has been rising in the EU. The average age of cars in the EU rose by more than 15% from year 2010 to 2016. The average of cars in EU in 2010 was between 8 and 9 years. The average of cars in EU increased to around 11 years in 2016. As the age of the car increases, the need for the spare parts also increases for the car to run smoothly
Key vendors
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Kuehne + Nagel
- UPS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Spare parts logistics market in Europe by automotive
- Spare parts logistics market in Europe by industrial
- Spare parts logistics market in Europe by aerospace
- Spare parts logistics market in Europe by electronics
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Spare parts logistics market in Europe by geography
- Country comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of blockchain in logistics industry
- Rising popularity of 3D printing
- Rising penetration of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wwhhjm/europe_spare?w=5
