Europe Spare Parts Logistics Market Report 2018-2022

The spare parts logistics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the period 2018-2022.

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The spare parts logistics services include integrated contract logistics solutions covering all aspects of spare parts fulfilment, from planning supply chains and developing warehousing and distribution solutions to inventory management of spare parts and customer service.

One trend in the market is introduction of blockchain in logistics industry. A blockchain is a digitalized, distributed transaction ledger, which involves identical copies being maintained on multiple computer systems controlled by different entities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for spare parts owing to longer lifespan of vehicles. It is observed that the average age of cars has been rising in the EU. The average age of cars in the EU rose by more than 15% from year 2010 to 2016. The average of cars in EU in 2010 was between 8 and 9 years. The average of cars in EU increased to around 11 years in 2016. As the age of the car increases, the need for the spare parts also increases for the car to run smoothly

Key vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Spare parts logistics market in Europe by automotive

by automotive Spare parts logistics market in Europe by industrial



by industrial Spare parts logistics market in Europe by aerospace

by aerospace Spare parts logistics market in Europe by electronics

by electronics Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Spare parts logistics market in Europe by geography

by geography Country comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of blockchain in logistics industry

Rising popularity of 3D printing

Rising penetration of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wwhhjm/europe_spare?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-spare-parts-logistics-market-report-2018-2022-300664194.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

