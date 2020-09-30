European and the Indian Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO) Service Fill Markets 2020-2022: eCommerce and the Uptake of eFluids will Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity in the European and the Indian PCMO Service Fill Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses post-pandemic growth opportunities in the European and the Indian passenger car motor oil (PCMO) fill markets.

Demand indicators for lubricants-pre COVID and during COVID-are analyzed, and economic indicators for both Europe and India are provided. Brent crude oil pricing analysis helps the publisher understand the impact of the price decline in early 2020 when demand reduced drastically during the lockdowns across most countries. Sales numbers for light vehicles (Europe) and passenger cars and small commercial vehicles (India) are indicated, and forecasts (2021 and 2022) help us comprehend the market scenario post the pandemic. In addition, average sump size and diesel vehicle sales data facilitates an understanding of the impact on the pandemic on lubricant demand.

The need for personal transport has increased during the current healthcare crisis, which will lead to a surge in the mini car and used car sales, leading to rising demand for PCMO.

The key growth opportunities across Europe and India are to be found in the e-Commerce space, primarily due to the growing need for contactless servicing during and after the pandemic. e-Commerce companies can promote their engine oil products on their Web sites and offer useful DIY tips that will encourage customers to change the engine oil at home at a time when maintaining social distancing is critical. e-Fluids is a rising trend in the PCMO fill market, and lubricant companies foresee strong growth prospects in the e-Fluids space; therefore, they are shifting their R&D focus to e-Fluids. Shell, Castrol, and Exxon Mobil, for example, have a dedicated range of e-Transmission fluids, e-Thermal fluids, and e-Greases, while Total and Fuchs offer e-Transmission fluids and e-Thermal fluids (Total only).

The base year for this study is 2019, and the forecast runs through to 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Scope and Objective

Revised State of the PCMO Service Fill Market Due to the Pandemic

Growth Opportunities in the European PCMO Service Fill Market

Key Lubricant Demand Indicators: Pre-COVID-19 versus During COVID-19 - Europe Analysis

Growth Opportunities in the Indian PCMO Service Fill Market

Key Lubricant Demand Indicators: Pre-COVID-19 versus During COVID-19 - India Analysis

2. PCMO Service Fill Market - Europe

Economic Analysis

Crude Oil Pricing Analysis

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Average Sump Size by Vehicle Segment and PV Sales by Type

The decline in Diesel Vehicle Sales

PCMO Service Fill Demand

EV versus ICE Vehicles - Sales Comparison

Growth Opportunities in the eFluids Market

3. PCMO Service Fill Market - India

Economic Analysis

Passenger Car and Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) Sales

Average Sump Size by Vehicle Segment

Anticipated Segment Shift in FY 2021

Used Cars Market

PCMO Service Fill Demand

4. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Growth in eCommerce PCMO Demand for Contactless Servicing

Growth Opportunity 2: Rising Demand for eFluids to Serve the Rapidly Growing EV Segment

5. Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine

Companies Mentioned



Castrol

Exxon Mobil

Fuchs

Shell

Total

