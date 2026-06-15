European Wax Center Debuts Its Retinol Alternative Body Care Product in New Whipped Berry Kit

The new bundle expands on the award-winning EWC SLOW ® line

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. , the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, announced today the launch of EWC SLOW ® Whipped Berry Kit. The limited-edition set features two new body care essentials within the EWC SLOW® line, the Whipped Berry Body Balm and Travel Whipped Berry Body Polish, housed in a summer-ready Canvas Mini Tote.

European Wax Center Whipped Berry Kit

The Whipped Berry Body Balm debuts as EWC's first-ever product clinically proven to help improve the appearance of skin elasticity. Formulated with Icelandic algae and bakuchiol, a gentle plant-derived retinol alternative, the lightweight whipped balm helps visibly smooth, plump, and refine appearance of skin texture while narcissus bulb extract helps visibly reduce hair thickness between waxes.

Key features of the new balm include:

91% agree skin seems firmer after using this product.*

91% agree the product helped reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*

97% agree the product helps lock in moisture and maintain hydration for plumper looking skin.*

91% agree their skin appears more even in texture and smoothness.*

*Clinical results based on consumer perception questionnaire response from 32 subjects after using the product twice a day over a 4-week product use

EWC SLOW® Travel Whipped Berry Body Polish gently exfoliates and refreshes skin with a creamy formula infused with raspberry extract, a rich antioxidant known for its skin-soothing properties. Pumice provides effective yet gentle exfoliation, while naturally derived narcissus bulb extract helps maintain smoother-looking skin and visibly reduces hair thickness between waxes.

"As skincare routines continue to extend beyond the face, we're excited to introduce our first retinol alternative body care product as part of our popular EWC SLOW® collection," said Katie Mullen, Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center. "The limited-edition Whipped Berry Kit combines exfoliation, hydration, and advanced skincare ingredients to help guests maintain smooth, healthy-looking skin and extend that post-wax confidence between visits."

The EWC SLOW® Whipped Berry Kit retails for $27.50 and will be available for a limited time beginning June 15, 2026, at European Wax Center locations nationwide and online at europeanwaxcenter.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The Company's highly trained wax specialists receive extensive training and draw on insights gained from more than 100 million waxing services to combine specialized expertise, proprietary techniques, and a guest-first approach to deliver consistent, professional experiences across the brand's 1,000+ locations nationwide. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax®, formulated with high-quality ingredients to make waxing more efficient and less painful, along with proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. For more information, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

SOURCE European Wax Center