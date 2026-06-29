EVB Charging Highlights UL- and ENERGY STAR-Certified BDC-D-UL for the U.S. and North American EV Charging Market

WENZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVB Charging is highlighting its BDC-D-UL EV charger for the U.S. and North American EV charging market, underscoring the company's focus on certified, efficient and reliable EV charging solutions for commercial applications.

As EV adoption continues to grow across the region, buyers are placing greater emphasis on charging equipment that meets recognized safety, interoperability and energy efficiency standards. EVB Charging's BDC-D-UL addresses this demand with both UL certification and ENERGY STAR certification, helping customers evaluate charging solutions with stronger confidence in product safety, compliance and long-term operating value.

For the U.S. market, certification remains a key part of charger selection. UL certification is widely recognized as an important indicator that charging equipment meets applicable electrical safety requirements, while ENERGY STAR certification highlights energy efficiency and supports smarter long-term charging operations. Together, these certifications strengthen the positioning of the BDC-D-UL as a practical option for customers seeking trusted EV charging infrastructure in the U.S. and across North America.

In addition to certification, EVB Charging is also building visibility through real customer applications in the United States. A 240kW customer charging project using the BDC-D-UL is already installed and in operation in Sterling Heights, Michigan, reflecting the company's growing relevance in practical North American deployment scenarios.

Designed around the priorities EVB Charging is seeing from U.S. customers, the company's DC charging solutions can cover a 60kW to 320kW power range and support key features such as OCPP 2.0.1, ISO 15118, scalable power modules, and remote firmware updates. These capabilities are increasingly important for customers looking for interoperable, upgradeable and future-ready charging infrastructure across commercial deployment scenarios.

The BDC-D-UL is designed to support a range of commercial EV charging scenarios, including workplace charging, commercial parking, destination charging and other commercial deployment applications. With a focus on usability, reliability and standards-based product design, EVB Charging aims to support customers who need charging equipment aligned with both project requirements and market expectations.

"Certification plays an important role in how charging buyers evaluate safety, efficiency and long-term deployment confidence," said EVB Charging. "At the same time, customers are also looking closely at interoperability, upgrade flexibility and practical operating value. With the BDC-D-UL, EVB Charging is strengthening its support for customers in the U.S. and across North America who are looking for more trusted and standards-aligned charging solutions."

As the EV charging market continues to expand, EVB Charging sees certification, reliability and user-oriented product development as essential foundations for long-term growth. Through the BDC-D-UL, EVB Charging aims to provide customers in the U.S. and across North America with a more trusted EV charging option.

About EVB Charging

EVB Charging is a provider of EV charging solutions for residential, commercial and destination charging applications. The company focuses on delivering practical charging products and solutions designed around safety, efficiency, usability and project-specific deployment needs for global markets. More information is available at EVB.COM.

BDC-D-UL EV Charger

https://www.evb.com/product-item/floor-mounted-dc-2-guns-ev-dc-fast-charger/

OCPP 2.0.1

https://www.evb.com/news/evb-ocpp-2-0-1-core-certification-smart-charging/

EVB.COM

https://www.evb.com/

SOURCE EVB Charging