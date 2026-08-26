EvCap Investments and Point Acquisitions Acquire North Phoenix Retail Center

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EvCap Investments and Point Acquisitions today announced the joint acquisition of a 66,000 SF retail center at 711 E. Carefree Highway in Phoenix, Arizona. The transaction closed in late May 2026.

The value-add property was approximately 27% vacant at closing, giving the new ownership group a clear opportunity to reposition and stabilize the asset through active management and targeted leasing.

711 E Carefree Hwy

Located along the Carefree Highway corridor, the center sits near the expanding TSMC semiconductor manufacturing campus and the broader growth underway in the submarket. Rising employment and residential development tied to the TSMC expansion are driving increased demand for retail and services in the area.

"We are thrilled to add Tuscani Pointe to our retail portfolio," said Ben Udell, Vice President of Investments at EvCap Investments. "This acquisition exemplifies our strategy of targeting well-located assets with clear value-add potential in dynamic markets. With strategic capital improvements and an aggressive new leasing program, we see substantial opportunity to enhance the property's appeal and performance."

"This transaction stood out to us as a rare opportunity to acquire an off-market, value-add center in this emerging North Phoenix submarket," said Jesse Shemesh, President of Point Acquisitions.

Ownership will implement a hands-on management approach focused on stabilizing occupancy, strengthening the tenant mix, and improving overall performance so the center can better serve the surrounding community and capture demand from the area's continued growth.

About EvCap Investments - founded in 2010, EvCap Investments focuses on joint venture equity partnerships for net-lease acquisitions, redevelopments, and ground-up projects in retail, education, healthcare, and specialty sectors.

For more information about EvCap Investments or this acquisition, please contact Ben Udell at [email protected].

About Point Acquisitions - Point Acquisitions is a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring retail and industrial properties across the United States. Leveraging a proprietary technology platform, the firm specializes in identifying and originating off-market opportunities and has completed more than $150 million in transactions since its founding in 2018. Sell your commercial property off-market - streamlined, discreet, no fees, no obligation – check out www.pointacquisitions.com.

Media Contact: Jesse Shemesh | 866-280-3063 | [email protected]

SOURCE Point Acquisitions LLC