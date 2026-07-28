EVENTUAL LAUNCHES PREDICTION MARKET MEDIA VENTURE WITH POLYMARKET DATA PARTNERSHIP & RAISES SEED

First-of-its-kind prediction market media company brings top prediction market traders into conversation with journalists, investors, founders and policymakers on 2x per week live show and daily news.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days when the world's top forecasters are relegated to niche blogs and Discord servers. Today, Eventual announces the launch of a company built from within prediction markets, dedicated to bringing top traders into conversation with the leaders who shape how we understand the world. Eventual will use video, audio, written, and live event content to elevate the voice of prediction market traders, and to make their work more relevant and entertaining to the outside world.

Eventual is founded by Alex Keeney, a former Politico journalist, who made a name for himself in the then-embryonic prediction market industry while writing and hosting the Star Spangled Gamblers podcast. He now brings those long-standing relationships, trading instincts, and creative abilities to Eventual.

"Prediction markets are a powerful tool for understanding our future. But they need skilled humans to translate their insights," said Keeney.

Some of those humans joining Eventual as contributors include:

Domer — Widely recognized as the world's most prominent prediction market trader with over $400M in trading volume.

— Widely recognized as the world's most prominent prediction market trader with over $400M in trading volume. Brian Golden aka "Prince Hal" — A trader recently made famous for outfoxing Wall Street each month with his inflation forecasts. Brian is a former journalist and screenwriter who consistently ranks among the world's most profitable traders.

— A trader recently made famous for outfoxing Wall Street each month with his inflation forecasts. Brian is a former journalist and screenwriter who consistently ranks among the world's most profitable traders. Caleb Davies aka " Gaetan Dugas" — Among the most respected traders in the space, Davies has been a subject of profiles in The New York Times and Washington Post. He has earned more than $1M trading prediction markets.

" — Among the most respected traders in the space, Davies has been a subject of profiles in The New York Times and Washington Post. He has earned more than $1M trading prediction markets. Paul Krishnamurty — A UK-based professional gambler who pioneered political betting both as a bettor and oddsmaker.

Additional contributors include Doug Campbell, PhD economist, founder of PolyTrader Pro, and longtime whale; William Kedjanyi, a UK-based journalist and analyst; and Mick Bransfield, a leading expert on prediction market regulation. Eventual expects to add more contributors soon. Eventual's founding team also includes managing editor Pratik Chougule, who will be responsible for written content. Chougule also serves as Executive Director of the Coalition for Political Forecasting, a nonprofit dedicated to liberalizing regulations on political betting in order to serve the public interest.

"Even when markets miss, these people don't. They have a skill for thinking probabilistically and will help us deliver a product that is additive; one that is capable of sharpening the great work that journalists, academics, investors, and other domain experts are already doing," Keeney added.

Eventual will launch with a data partnership with Polymarket and will publish on Substack.

Eventual raised a Seed round with participation from LightShed Ventures, Riverside Ventures, Juniper Ventures and notable angel Bryan Goldberg.

"Prediction markets have gotten it right when pollsters, pundits and so-called experts got it wrong, over and over. The traders making those calls are a new type of expert class and are among the sharpest forecasters in the world, but they've been hiding in Discord servers and niche corners of the internet. Eventual makes them the centerpiece of a new kind of media business," said Richard Greenfield, General Partner at LightShed Ventures.

Eventual's flagship show is hosted by Keeney and top prediction market traders twice weekly. Written pieces will be released daily.

ABOUT EVENTUAL

Eventual is a prediction markets media company producing content for traders, forecasters, and the investors and policymakers who want to understand what markets know. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SOURCE Eventual