EvergreenLink launches Notice Board for real-time evergreen fund intelligence

The new feature centralizes regulatory filings and manager disclosures from across the evergreen fund universe into one searchable feed, helping users monitor manager decisions, track investor outcomes, and receive customizable alerts.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EvergreenLink, a data and news platform for semi-liquid evergreen funds, has launched its Notice Board, a new tool built to help investors, wealth managers, and fund professionals track regulatory filings, manager disclosures, and other evergreen fund updates in real time.

EvergreenLink Notice Board provides a searchable, real-time feed of filings and disclosures across more than 300 evergreen funds.

Every day, evergreen funds publish filings and disclosures announcing changes to liquidity terms, distributions, fees, portfolio strategy, management teams, and investor communications. These updates are spread across regulatory databases, prospectuses, and manager websites, making them difficult to monitor consistently. EvergreenLink's Notice Board addresses this challenge by centralizing new information from more than 300 evergreen funds immediately upon disclosure, while providing historical insight into over 17,000 past filings and announcements, with digestible summaries and key takeaways for each.

EvergreenLink's fund manager clients can use the Notice Board to track peer activity and benchmark liquidity terms, subscription activity, fees, leverage, and distribution policies against competitors. RIAs, institutional investors, and wealth allocators can also use it to monitor existing evergreen fund investments and evaluate new opportunities.

Key Notice Board Features

High-Volume Daily Updates : The tool surfaces an average of 30 Notices each day, all added within approximately 10 minutes of public release.





: The tool surfaces an average of 30 Notices each day, all added within approximately 10 minutes of public release. Email Notifications : Leveraging EvergreenLink's Breaking News system, the Notice Board delivers customized email alerts when new updates are added, helping users quickly identify relevant, material disclosures.





: Leveraging EvergreenLink's Breaking News system, the Notice Board delivers customized email alerts when new updates are added, helping users quickly identify relevant, material disclosures. Scan Quickly or Dive Deep : Users can filter by fund or Notice Type to focus on relevant disclosures, then review concise EvergreenLink-generated summaries or access the complete source material directly on-platform.





: Users can filter by fund or Notice Type to focus on relevant disclosures, then review concise EvergreenLink-generated summaries or access the complete source material directly on-platform. Export & API Access: Users can export Notices to excel for further analysis or integrate them into internal systems and workflows instantaneously via API.

"EvergreenLink was built around deep historical evergreen fund data," said Brian McGrath, CEO of EvergreenLink. "With the Notice Board, we're bringing that same depth to real-time intelligence so users can see what changed and why it matters as soon as new information becomes public."

Evergreen Fund Updates Tracked in the Notice Board

NOTICE TYPE DESCRIPTION Redemptions, Subscriptions & Distributions Capital flows, liquidity, cash-flow activity. Performance & Fee Disclosures Returns, operating expenses, fees (redemption, sales loads, mgmt., incentive, and distribution), waivers. Ownership & Personnel Changes Insider transactions, executive appointments, board changes, governance updates. Debt Issuances Refinancings, repayments, upsizes/extensions, credit facilities. Compliance Notifications Regulatory, legal, insurance, listing, fidelity bond matters. Marketing & Investor Communications Prospectus submissions, strategy updates, voting deadlines, mandate revisions.

Company Momentum

Since launching in February, EvergreenLink has significantly expanded the number of funds tracked and the breadth of proprietary data available across the platform:

Fund Coverage : Over 100 new evergreen funds added, representing a cumulative $650 billion+ in AUM across more than 300 funds.





: Over 100 new evergreen funds added, representing a cumulative $650 billion+ in AUM across more than 300 funds. Performance Indexes : 17 indexes to benchmark performance across different evergreen fund types and investment focuses.





: 17 indexes to benchmark performance across different evergreen fund types and investment focuses. Ownership Data : NAV per share, shares outstanding, and total NAV data across more than 950 share classes.





: NAV per share, shares outstanding, and total NAV data across more than 950 share classes. Operating Metrics : Expense ratios, investment operations, and portfolio turnover over time.





: Expense ratios, investment operations, and portfolio turnover over time. Balance Sheet Insights : NAV, liabilities, unfunded commitments, and cash since inception.





: NAV, liabilities, unfunded commitments, and cash since inception. Incentive Fee Intelligence: Incentive fees, including the basis, hurdle, catch-up, and loss offset.

EvergreenLink has also launched an Events Calendar to help market participants discover conferences and webinars focused on the intersection of private markets and the wealth segment.

ABOUT INSTITUTIONAL LINK

Institutional Link manages two market intelligence platforms serving the global private markets ecosystem: SecondaryLink and EvergreenLink.

ABOUT SECONDARYLINK

Launched in 2023, SecondaryLink is an institutional-grade market intelligence platform focused on the global private equity and alternative asset secondary market. The team delivers daily secondary market news, research, pricing data, deal insights, job listings, and deal-sourcing tools to thousands of professionals across top secondary funds, investment banks, limited partners, and asset managers.

ABOUT EVERGREENLINK

Launched in 2026, EvergreenLink is an institutional-grade market intelligence platform focused on semi-liquid evergreen funds. The team helps hundreds of professionals across evergreen fund managers, investment banks, and wealth allocators track fund launches, portfolio activity, performance, capital flows, fees, expenses, turnover, and key developments across the evergreen fund universe.

The platform now covers 22 Exchange-Traded CE Funds, 119 Interval Funds, 43 Non-Traded BDCs, 2 Non-Traded REITs, 16 SICAVs & ELTIFs, 97 Tender Offer Funds, and 10 3(c)(7) Exempt Funds.

SOURCE Institutional Link