Evermos Partners with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to Deliver Entrepreneurship Training for Indonesia's Vulnerable Groups

BANDUNG, Indonesia, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermos, a Bandung-based reseller platform focused on MSME empowerment, sees significant potential for vulnerable groups to achieve economic empowerment through digital business. According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the labour force participation rate among persons with disabilities stood at only around 20% in early 2025, far behind the roughly 70% recorded among people without disabilities.

Participants with disabilities take part in a training held by Evermos together with the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia

"We see digital business as a bridge to lower the barriers to economic access for persons with disabilities and returning migrant workers. No significant capital, no need for a physical location, a mobile phone is enough. This business model opens up the opportunity for them to build an independent and sustainable source of income."

Iqbal Muslimin, Chief of Sustainability, Evermos

The collaboration runs under the ILO project Promise II Impact, which aims to improve MSMEs' access to financial services and has been running since 2023. It aligns with Evermos' vision of advancing MSME empowerment across Indonesia. Evermos provides the digital business ecosystem, from its reseller platform and curated halal products to business training and mentoring, while the ILO brings a decent work framework and financial literacy modules that help participants start digital businesses on sound financial footing.

Since 2023, more than 230 beneficiaries have felt the project's impact across various cities. In March 2026, Evermos and the ILO, together with the Migrant Worker Resource Centre (MRC), delivered digital entrepreneurship training for migrant workers in Cirebon, West Java. A similar programme was also held in the Special Region of Yogyakarta, involving persons with disabilities from various groups, including those supported by the BPKK of the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower, the Indonesian Association of Women with Disabilities (HWDI) Sleman, and the Mitra Sejahtera Disability Empowerment Centre (PPDMS) Gunungkidul.

During the training, participants were guided to try selecting products to sell directly through the Evermos app, to apply digital marketing techniques, and to strengthen their entrepreneurial mindset so that earnings from their working years can grow into long-term productive assets. They were also introduced to and practised using WhatsApp Business as one tool to start a digital business. Meanwhile, the ILO team complemented the training with basic financial literacy so participants could manage their new businesses soundly.

"For us, digital transformation also becomes meaningful when it reaches vulnerable groups, those furthest from the information they need to empower themselves economically. Through Evermos, a person with a disability or a migrant worker returning to their hometown can start a business with nothing more than a smartphone, without significant capital — and that is what truly inclusive empowerment looks like."

Arip Tirta, President, Evermos

"The conclusion of this series of activities is not the end of the participants' journey, but the beginning of their path as digital entrepreneurs. Three years of experience have shown that when vulnerable groups gain access to the right skills, technology, and mentoring, they are able to create economic opportunities for themselves. The partnership between the ILO and Evermos is an example of how collaboration can help bring about more inclusive economic growth that leaves no one behind."

Djauhari Sitorus, Project Manager, Promise II Impact

Closing out three years of the Promise II Impact project, Evermos and the ILO hope this contribution can encourage vulnerable groups to take part in driving Indonesia's economic growth as digital entrepreneurs. By opening access to doing business digitally, vulnerable groups can become economically empowered and self-reliant. Beyond that, the collaboration is intended to serve as a model of inclusive empowerment that can be replicated across more regions — so that an economy open to all is not merely an aspiration, but something that can be realised.

About Evermos

Evermos is a reseller platform that integrates a distribution network, commerce services, and a curated range of halal products with business communities focused on serving underserved communities. Evermos supports the success of its resellers regardless of gender, educational background, or geographic location by providing regular business training and mentoring.

Founded in November 2018, Evermos has built the largest reseller-based connected commerce network in Indonesia, with over 1 million resellers nationwide, more than 200,000 active monthly sellers, and hundreds of products from Indonesian MSMEs. Evermos has also received various prestigious accolades, including the Top CSR Award – Star 4 2026, the Seal Business Sustainability Award 2025, the Nikkei Asia Award 2023, and the UN Women 2024 Indonesian Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), and is a member of the global Endeavor Entrepreneur network. Evermos is also part of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community.

SOURCE Evermos