Everpure Unveils Data-Primacy Architecture for the AI Era

New Everpure Data Intelligence enables discovery, context, and governance at the source—turning fragmented enterprise data into an automated, AI-ready foundation.

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Accelerate -- Everpure (NYSE: P), the company revolutionizing storage and data management, today announced new capabilities to help businesses securely fast-track enterprise AI initiatives while maintaining visibility and control over all their data. Anchored by the introduction of Everpure Data Intelligence (formerly 1touch.io) and new updates to the Enterprise Data Cloud, these advancements will help organizations turn fragmented enterprise data into trusted, AI-ready intelligence.

Historically, enterprise IT relied on an application-centric model that trapped critical data and context inside application silos for specific functions like sales, finance, or logistics. Today, this app-fragmented approach acts as an operations bottleneck—triggering massive data sprawl, blind spots, and costly replication of untrusted data. To unlock the value of AI, businesses must shift to a data-centric model.

"AI completely upends the traditional IT hierarchy; enterprises that do not shift from app-centricity to data primacy will fall behind," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO of Everpure. "Because data is a company's primary asset, embedding context, semantics and governance directly at the data layer is the right way to reduce data fragmentation created by the growth of apps and AI agents. Enterprises need to consolidate their fragmented enterprise data footprint into a real-time corpus of trusted intelligence."

In the data primacy model, information is liberated from individual applications to become a shared and governed system of record. Data needs to be self-describing and carry its own meaning and logic wherever it goes. Furthermore, governance is embedded at the data layer, ensuring lifecycle management and privacy rules are permanently attached to the information rather than policed by outside software. Apps and agents read from, and can contribute to, the data in the system of record, but do not own it.

Delivering Data Intelligence for the AI-Era

Everpure Data Intelligence discovers, classifies, and contextualizes enterprise information at its source. It works on all data, inclusive of the Everpure Platform, public clouds, SaaS applications, and third-party storage. Instead of trapping meaning inside rigid application or hardware silos, Data Intelligence contextualizes definitions and connections in enterprise-wide data while adding safety rules and contextual relationships necessary for AI. For enterprises deploying AI agents, feeding them accurate and relevant data maximizes response accuracy while drastically reducing the context windows and token costs.

Available now, Data Intelligence delivers three core capabilities across an enterprise's entire estate:

Universal Discovery: Offers visibility into structured and unstructured data regardless of storage format, including major databases like SQL Server and Oracle, showing exactly where critical application data resides

Offers visibility into structured and unstructured data regardless of storage format, including major databases like SQL Server and Oracle, showing exactly where critical application data resides Automated Governance: Automatically scans the entire system to identify sensitive info (like PII and PHI) and track lineage, providing a complete map of the data landscape to ensure secure compliance.

Automatically scans the entire system to identify sensitive info (like PII and PHI) and track lineage, providing a complete map of the data landscape to ensure secure compliance. AI-Ready Context: Maps raw data directly to its real-world business definition, creating a semantics knowledge graph. This enables modern AI agents to instantly understand, query, and safely act on information across the entire enterprise.

"Enterprises are spending millions on advanced AI models and compute, but their underlying infrastructure is starving those systems with disconnected data," said Matt Kimball, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. "The biggest bottleneck to AI adoption right now isn't the software, it's the plumbing. Putting data at the absolute center of the enterprise strategy is exactly how IT leaders can rein in runaway operational costs and accelerate rollouts."

Expanding the Enterprise Data Cloud Architecture

Because Data Intelligence works seamlessly with the Everpure Platform, it further extends the value of the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture. Organizations can now apply context-aware intelligence directly to how information is stored, operated, and protected across their entire estate.

Everpure is introducing updates to its Unified Data Plane to deliver a shared foundation across the entire enterprise that eliminates performance silos, maximizes resource efficiency, and brings cloud-like scaling directly into physical data architecture. A key development is Evergreen//One Overdrive, available in Q3 2026, which provides a temporary, cloud-like performance boost for on-premises storage to seamlessly absorb traffic spikes up to 25% above baseline without requiring permanent subscription upgrades.

Sitting above the Unified Data Plane, the Intelligent Control Plane embeds AI directly into daily operations—turning manual, reactive storage administration into a self-optimizing, secure environment. By utilizing natural language orchestration and predictive behavioral analysis, these tools abstract operational complexity:

Workload Rebalance & Mobility: Powered by the infrastructure layer, this feature automatically moves active workloads across the fleet without causing downtime, optimizing capacity distribution and guaranteeing steady application performance. (Available Q4 2026)

Powered by the infrastructure layer, this feature automatically moves active workloads across the fleet without causing downtime, optimizing capacity distribution and guaranteeing steady application performance. (Available Q4 2026) Copilot Workflow Execution: Allows storage administrators to use natural language to plan, validate, and trigger secure, end-to-end operations across the entire global infrastructure estate. (Available Q2 2026)

Allows storage administrators to use natural language to plan, validate, and trigger secure, end-to-end operations across the entire global infrastructure estate. (Available Q2 2026) Enhanced Cyber Anomaly Detection: Monitors telemetry across the entire environment to spot coordinated, suspicious login patterns or behavioral drifts that individual storage arrays might miss in isolation. (Available Q2 2026)

Monitors telemetry across the entire environment to spot coordinated, suspicious login patterns or behavioral drifts that individual storage arrays might miss in isolation. (Available Q2 2026) Fusion Compliance & Agentic Triage: Automatically detects hardware or software configuration drift to enforce global corporate governance while leveraging agentic AI to suggest root causes for immediate technical remediation. (Available Q4 2026)

To help organizations transition to a data-centric architecture, Everpure is introducing the EDC Success Blueprint. This step-by-step roadmap provides a proven methodology for building and scaling an enterprise data cloud. It begins with a practical readiness assessment to identify immediate infrastructure and security risks, then maps out a clear path across 10 operational pillars to transition environments from manual management to a highly automated, efficient architecture.

Designed to continuously evolve alongside technology, the EDC delivers a unified, secure data fabric that shows exactly where data lives, how it connects, and what it means. This completely transforms how the entire environment operates: governance policies protect data based on its inherent meaning rather than its application silo, AI workflows optimize around shared enterprise context, and infrastructure automatically adapts to real-world usage behavior.

Additional Resources

About Everpure

Everpure (NYSE: P) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.everpuredata.com.

The release timing of any discussed functionality remains at Everpure's sole discretion. The information provided is not a commitment to deliver discussed functionality based on any timeline.

SOURCE Everpure