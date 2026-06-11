Every Space Stock Just Got a Yardstick

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

A historic IPO is about to hand the orbital economy its first public price tag — and that single number will echo across every space ticker on the board.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American News Group News Commentary — In private markets, value is whispered. In public markets, it is shouted — printed on a ticker, updated by the second, available to everyone. The commercial space sector is about to make that transition at its very summit. As reported, SpaceX is set to price its initial public offering in this window, ahead of a Nasdaq debut, and the figure it settles on will become the reference point against which the entire sector is measured for years to come.

It is a fitting capstone to a stretch in which public markets have moved decisively to embrace space. Only days ago, the broad-market Russell 3000® Index confirmed its 2026 reconstitution would add commercial-space names — including Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET), effective June 29, 2026 — formally recognizing that the sector has grown large enough to matter to the market's broadest benchmarks. Pricing the giant and indexing its peers are two expressions of the same shift: the orbital economy is being assigned public value at unprecedented scale.

From Private Whisper to Public Number

SpaceX has spent its life valued in the half-light of private rounds and secondary transactions. Its IPO drags that valuation into daylight. Having filed its public S-1 and applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol SPCX, the company is reported to be pricing around $135 per share, at a valuation in the trillions, with a potential raise that at the high end would rank among the largest ever brought to market. (Those figures are as reported and remain subject to final pricing.) The valuation narrative leans heavily on Starlink, the satellite-internet business believed to generate most of SpaceX's revenue.

What makes this a sector event rather than a company event is the benchmark it creates. The instant a public price exists for the orbital economy's flagship, every other space name is implicitly compared against it — its growth rate, its path to profitability, the multiple the market assigns it. A public anchor at the top changes how investors think about the price of everything below it. That is why the pricing of one company reverberates across an entire board of tickers.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing

The Spectrum of Space the Market Is Pricing

To see why this repricing matters broadly, consider how varied the listed space sector has become — from orbital habitats to phone-connecting satellites to imaging constellations to advanced manufacturing. Four companies sketch that range.

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG) sits at the infrastructure summit of the group, developing the Starlab commercial space station intended as a successor to the International Space Station and recently agreeing to acquire lunar-delivery company Astrobotic in a deal valued at up to $300 million. With raised guidance and rising analyst targets, Voyager captures how aggressively the market is re-rating the companies building the orbital economy's largest structures.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) runs one of the world's largest Earth-observation satellite fleets, selling imagery and analytics into agriculture, government, mapping, and defense. As a recurring-revenue data business riding on space hardware, Planet represents the information-services layer of the sector — proof that space value is not only about launch and hardware but about the data that orbit makes possible.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is chasing direct-to-smartphone connectivity from orbit, working with major mobile carriers and recently advancing both a North American spectrum settlement and a pending Russell 1000® Index addition. ASTS shows the market's willingness to richly value space companies aiming at vast terrestrial markets — here, global mobile coverage.

Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO) provides metal additive-manufacturing systems that produce complex, production-grade parts across defense, space, and aerospace markets — a reminder that a sector-wide repricing also lifts the specialized manufacturers beneath the headline launch and satellite names. With first-quarter 2026 revenue up 48% year-over-year and a multi-year defense logistics contract, Velo3D anchors the production-and-supply-chain layer of the orbital economy. These companies are cited to illustrate the breadth of the space sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they vary widely in scale and maturity.

Starfighters' Place on the Yardstick

Starfighters Space approaches orbit from an angle unlike any of these peers. It operates what it calls the world's only flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft fleet at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, pursuing an air-launch model in which a fast, high-flying aircraft gives a launch vehicle a head start in altitude and velocity — with the runway responsiveness and reusability that an aircraft, rather than a fixed pad, can offer. As a newly public and newly indexed company, it is exactly the sort of differentiated name that draws fresh eyes when a sector-wide repricing is underway. CEO Tim Franta described the Russell inclusion as an important milestone reflecting growing awareness of the company's differentiated platform.

As always, perspective matters: Starfighters is an early-stage, small-cap company with a volatile share history, and a benchmark set by a trillion-dollar peer raises expectations as much as it raises visibility. The yardstick that lifts sentiment can also expose how far an emerging operator still has to travel. Both arrive at once.

Why This Catalyst, Why Now

A sector gets re-rated when something forces the market to confront it whole — and a record-scale IPO is one of the most powerful forcing events there is. Until now, the space category lacked a large, liquid, public anchor; valuations leaned on private marks and a scattering of smaller listed names too varied to set a standard. Pricing a flagship of this magnitude changes that instantly. The most-scrutinized space business on earth gets a visible, market-cleared multiple, and every valuation model in the sector must be re-examined against it. The argument-by-analogy era ends; the era of a public benchmark begins.

This is precisely why the window around a mega-listing produces the sharpest, most broad-based moves in a sector. Sidelined capital finds a credible entry; crowded positions get rebalanced as the investable map widens. Launch providers, satellite operators, infrastructure suppliers, and specialists all get caught in the same wave of re-pricing. The investors who navigate it best tend to look past the giant's opening print and toward how the surge of attention redistributes across the names surrounding it.

From Specialist Bet to Mainstream Holding

The deeper shift is structural and durable. Reporting around the SpaceX offering has highlighted an unusually large planned retail allocation — an intent to place shares with ordinary investors rather than reserving them almost entirely for big institutions. Even setting aside the precise mechanics, the message is clear: the sector's flagship is being framed as a broadly owned, mainstream stock. Pair that with index inclusion pulling smaller space names into benchmark funds, and the destination is unmistakable — space is migrating from specialist mandates and venture rounds into everyday portfolios, index products, and retirement accounts.

Mainstream ownership reshapes the sector's economics. It deepens liquidity, widens shareholder bases, and elevates the entire category's profile, which makes emerging names easier to discover, research, and finance. When the sector's giant becomes a household holding, the ceiling rises for every credible company beneath it. That is the compounding dividend of a watershed listing: it does not merely value one business — it enlarges the audience and the capital pool for the whole field.

A Reference Point for a Generation

When SpaceX prints its price, the space sector inherits something it has never had — a public, market-set valuation at its core, a number every other company can be weighed against. Combined with the broadest U.S. index simultaneously absorbing space names into trillions of tracked dollars, the message is unmistakable: the orbital economy is now being valued in the open, by the whole market, all at once. The yardstick is here. What investors do with it will shape the sector's next decade.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing

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SOURCES:

Starfighters Space, Inc. — "Starfighters Space (NYSE: FJET) Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index" (Business Wire, June 3, 2026; inclusion effective June 29; CEO Tim Franta quote):

https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/starfighters-space-nyse-fjet-added-100000658.html FTSE Russell / Investing.com — 2026 Russell reconstitution detail ($12.2T benchmarked; Russell 3000 up 29% to $75.6T; rank day April 30; SIDU and OPTX also added):

https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/starfighters-space-added-to-russell-3000-index-effective-june-29-93CH-4723661 TECHi / Reuters — SpaceX IPO terms (S-1/A June 1; Nasdaq symbol SPCX; reported ~$135/share, pricing targeted June 11, debut June 12; figures as reported, subject to final pricing):

https://www.techi.com/spacex-ipo/ Bloomberg — SpaceX record-IPO scale (reported raise up to ~$75B; valuation in the trillions; would rank among the largest offerings ever):

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2026-spacex-ipo-stock-market-nasdaq-listings/ CNBC / Benzinga — Voyager Technologies (VOYG) IPO debut, Astrobotic acquisition, Starlab; ASTS spectrum and Russell 1000 addition; sector context:

https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/VOYG Stocktwits — space-sector trading and sentiment coverage into the SpaceX pricing window (ASTS, PL, VOYG and peers):

https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/space-stocks-slip-spacex-ipo-buzz-retail-bullish-bear-case/cZ0Sr77ReDq

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