Everyone Wants More Sex; Almost No One Wants to Ask for It.

HUD App and Girls Get Off release the 2026 Pleasure Census, a global culture study examining what more than 2,100 adults want, what gets in the way, and how pleasure is evolving.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleasure is one of the most universal human experiences, and one of the least understood. Today, HUD App, the dating app committed to giving people the freedom to connect on their own terms, and sexual wellness brand Girls Get Off released The 2026 Pleasure Census: an anonymous global culture study of 2,183 adults across 63 countries examining how people experience pleasure across self-discovery, communication, education, partnered intimacy and modern dating.

The Pleasure Census examines what adults want, what gets in the way, and how pleasure evolves.

The clearest finding is also the most revealing: people want more sex, but many still struggle to ask for what they want. 80% of respondents say they aren't having as much sex as they'd ideally like, while 79% engage in solo pleasure at least weekly. Yet, nearly one in three admit they don't tell a partner what they want because they don't want to "ruin the moment," exposing a communication gap that may be fueling today's so-called "sex recession."

"What surprised us wasn't that people want more and better sex, it was how many feel like they're figuring it out on their own," said Katie Dissanayake, sex and dating expert and Director of Community and User Experience at HUD. "We are surrounded by more sexual content, conversation and information than any generation before us, but access hasn't necessarily translated into confidence. People may know what they want, yet still struggle to say it out loud. The Pleasure Census is designed to show people that they aren't alone, and that asking for what you want can be one of the most powerful steps toward actually getting it."

Together, HUD and Girls Get Off are helping bridge the gap between curiosity and confidence, giving people both the space to connect and the language to better understand and communicate their own pleasure. Key findings from the report include:

Raise Your "Sexpectations": Why Solo Pleasure Is the First Step to Better Sex

The findings challenge the idea that declining sexual frequency means declining desire. Instead, respondents are investing heavily in understanding their own pleasure: nearly four in five engage in solo pleasure weekly, and almost one-third do so every day.

That self-knowledge may be raising expectations for partnered experiences rather than replacing them.

79% of respondents engage in solo pleasure at least weekly.

29% of respondents engage in solo pleasure every single day.

84% of Gen Z respondents engage in solo pleasure weekly, the highest of any age group.

75% own a vibrator, toy or other pleasure product.

The Always-On Generation: Has Social Media Ruined Sex?

Social media didn't just change how we engage with others, it changed how we experience ourselves. Raised on filters, influencers and constant comparison, many young adults admit they struggle to turn performance mode off, even when no one else is watching. The report suggests the pressure to look desirable may be getting in the way of actually enjoying desire.

54% of Gen Z respondents say they find themselves "performing" during solo pleasure.

73% percent of Gen Z say their appearance often or sometimes gets in the way of enjoying sex.

More than half (52%) of respondents use mainstream porn sites for self-pleasure, highlighting the digital influences shaping modern intimacy.

Porn Isn't Going Anywhere. Women Are Rewriting the Story.

Mainstream porn may still dominate, but it's no longer the only thing turning people on. Written erotica, fan fiction, ethical porn, Reddit communities and audio experiences are creating a more diverse pleasure landscape, particularly among women, who are increasingly reaching for stories over screens.

Nearly one in three women (29%) use written content, books, erotica or fan fiction as part of solo pleasure. For men, it's only 10%.

28% of men watch porn daily. For women, it's only 7%.

52% of respondents use mainstream porn sites, still the single biggest source.

The Sex Recession: Everyone Wants Better Sex. Almost No One Wants to Ask for It.

The problem isn't desire, it's communication. The Pleasure Census found that people overwhelmingly want more sex than they're currently having, yet many avoid speaking up.

Nearly one-third (29%) of respondents admit they don't tell a partner what they want because they don't want to "ruin the moment."

Only 31% of women say they're very comfortable communicating what they want in bed, compared to 44% of men.

16% of women orgasm every time with a partner. For men, it's 39%.

73% of female respondents reported they have faked an orgasm.

80% of respondents say they aren't having as much sex as they'd ideally like, (88% of men and 76% of women).

These emerging trends suggest that frequency alone is not the full story; confidence, communication and self-understanding influence whether people receive the pleasure they're looking for. While modern dating continues to evolve, one thing remains constant: better relationships begin with more honest conversations.

The full 2026 Pleasure Census is now live at https://www.hudapp.com/thepleasurecensus.

About HUD App

HUD App is a dating app company founded in 2015, serving 20 million users across 166 countries. Committed to giving people the freedom to connect on their own terms – free from shame, free from labels, and free from the expectation that every connection has to lead somewhere. For more information, visit www.hudapp.com.

SOURCE HUD App