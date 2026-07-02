Evolv Launches Evolv Grow, a Next-Generation Oral GHK-Cu Hair Growth Supplement for Men and Women Powered by EV2 Peptide™

Backed by a 12-week placebo-controlled study, Evolv Grow is now available at EvolvLife.com and the Equinox Hotel Spa in New York City.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolv, the wellness brand behind the first orally bioavailable GLP-1 biomimetic peptide designed to support appetite regulation and metabolic health, has launched Evolv Grow, a new category of hair growth support powered by GHK-Cu biology with their EV2 Peptide™ for men and women. Evolv Grow is designed to support hair density, follicular activity, and visible regrowth through a proprietary oral biomimetic platform engineered to work with the body's biology.

Evolv Grow

"Hair loss affects millions of people, yet innovation in the category has remained surprisingly limited," said Dr. Cory Henderson, Co-Founder of Evolv. "We created Evolv Grow to bridge the gap between ineffective supplements and more invasive interventions by developing a science-first solution designed to work with the body's natural biology. Our goal is to make advanced hair growth support more accessible to consumers seeking meaningful, long-term results."

At the core of Evolv Grow is EV2 Peptide™, powered by Evolv Cu Peptide Mimetic™, a proprietary oral biomimetic platform that leverages a GHK-Cu peptide formulation with marine collagen-derived peptides and bioactive copper, alongside supportive ingredients selected to help support follicular function, scalp health, and hair density. Inspired by GHK-Cu, EV2 Peptide™ has been engineered specifically for oral delivery to support hair growth from within, faster than any other supplement on the market

Evolv Grow was evaluated in a 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 60 participants, with measurements collected every two weeks by an independent third-party research organization. Day 14 interim results demonstrated:

39% greater hair growth compared to placebo

4x greater improvement in hair thickness compared to placebo

An average of 1.11 cm of hair growth

An average increase of 0.40 cm in hair thickness

The ongoing study continues to evaluate hair growth, density, shedding, and overall hair quality throughout the 12-week period.

Available in two targeted formulas, Evolv Grow addresses the unique biological patterns associated with male and female hair thinning while sharing the same EV2 Peptide™ technology platform.

Evolv Grow for him is designed for men experiencing early to moderate thinning at the crown and hairline and supports hair regrowth, density, and scalp coverage without hormones.

Evolv Grow for her is formulated for women experiencing thinning around the part, temples, or through diffuse shedding and is designed to support growth, volume, density, and reduced breakage.

"Consumers increasingly view hair health as part of a broader wellness routine rather than a standalone beauty concern," said Becca McCarthy, CEO and Co-Founder of Evolv. "As conversations around longevity, preventative wellness, and performance continue to evolve, we're seeing growing demand for science-backed solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life. Evolv Grow was created to meet that need with a non-hormonal, orally delivered approach designed to support healthier, fuller-looking hair from within."

Evolv Grow retails for $128 and is available now at EvolvLife.com and the Equinox Hotel Spa in New York City.

SOURCE Evolv