Evommune, Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Evommune, Inc. (EVMN)

Evommune's CEO and CSO sold shares on June 22, 2026, under Rule 10b5-1 plans adopted months earlier -- days before the Company disclosed that EVO756 failed its Phase 2b primary endpoint.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc. (NYSE: EVMN) shares dropped approximately 38% after the Company announced that its lead drug candidate EVO756 failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b trial evaluating the treatment in adults with moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria. Shareholders who lost money on their EVMN investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating the circumstances surrounding insider stock sales that immediately preceded the negative trial disclosure. On June 22, 2026 -- one week before the Phase 2b failure became public -- CEO Luis C. Pena sold 7,438 shares at prices between 22.50 and 22.99 per share, generating approximately 168,916 in proceeds. On the same date, CSO Jeegar Patel exercised 1,488 options at 3.84 per share and sold them at $22.50 per share. Both transactions were disclosed on Form 4 filings dated June 24, 2026, and were attributed to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans adopted on or around early March 2026.

In connection with these sales, Form 144 filings signed by the selling insiders contained representations that the seller "does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed." The EVO756 Phase 2b trial failure -- which triggered the approximately 38% stock decline -- was disclosed days after the Form 144 filings were submitted.

If you purchased Evommune shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EVMN Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the EVMN investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased EVMN securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EVMN investigation?A: Investors who purchased EVMN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Evommune insiders possessed material non-public information regarding the EVO756 Phase 2b trial outcome at the time Form 144 representations were made affirming no knowledge of material adverse information. When the trial failure was disclosed, the stock price declined approximately 38%.

Q: What do EVMN investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my EVMN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EVMN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP