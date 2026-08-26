Exascend Deploys Advanced Medical-Grade Storage Solutions to Power Next-Generation Healthcare Systems

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend announced the successful deployment of its Medical-Grade Storage Solutions in collaboration with a leading healthcare technology provider, supporting the demanding requirements of next-generation medical systems. The enterprise-grade solution delivers reliable performance, data security, and thermal management for medical devices and healthcare systems where storage reliability is critical to system operation.

Modern medical innovations, including AI-assisted diagnostics, high-resolution medical imaging, and intelligent healthcare applications, demand larger volumes of data and greater storage performance. At the same time, medical devices operate in highly regulated and space-constrained environments that present unique challenges for storage components, including electrostatic discharge (ESD), sustained workloads, thermal constraints, data security, and system reliability.

Engineered for Reliable Performance

Designed to address these challenges, the SE4 Enterprise Series integrates a comprehensive set of technologies to support reliable storage performance in demanding medical applications:

ESD Protection: Designed to meet rigorous IEC 60601 requirements, the drives provide up to 8kV contact and 15kV air discharge protection, helping safeguard storage components and critical data against electrostatic discharge in clinical environments.

Designed to meet rigorous IEC 60601 requirements, the drives provide up to 8kV contact and 15kV air discharge protection, helping safeguard storage components and critical data against electrostatic discharge in clinical environments. Adaptive Thermal Control™ (ATC): Intelligently manages thermals up to 85°C to help maintain stable performance in compact, enclosed medical systems where thermal dissipation can be challenging.

Intelligently manages thermals up to 85°C to help maintain stable performance in compact, enclosed medical systems where thermal dissipation can be challenging. Enterprise-Grade Endurance: Provides a 1 DWPD endurance rating for five years, helping medical device manufacturers address demanding workloads and long service requirements.

Provides a 1 DWPD endurance rating for five years, helping medical device manufacturers address demanding workloads and long service requirements. Hardware-Based Data Security: Supports TCG Opal 2.01 and AES-256 hardware-based encryption to help protect sensitive data in healthcare applications.

Proven Performance in Data-Intensive Medical Scenarios

The deployment demonstrates Exascend's enterprise-grade storage capabilities across a range of healthcare applications, including medical imaging, video streaming consoles, dialysis therapy, and continuous patient monitoring.

In these applications, storage plays a critical role in maintaining consistent system performance and reliable data handling. Exascend's solution supports sustained workloads in clinical visualization and video applications, while providing the endurance and reliability required for continuous-use systems such as dialysis therapy and patient monitoring.

Exascend's enterprise-grade storage solutions are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern healthcare systems.

About Exascend

Exascend is a market leader in innovative flash storage solutions, delivering enterprise-class, industrial-grade, and customized storage products for demanding applications. With expertise spanning embedded, automotive, industrial, enterprise, and professional applications, Exascend develops storage solutions engineered for performance, reliability, and long-term deployment requirements.

SOURCE Exascend