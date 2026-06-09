Exavalu Launches ExAite™, an Agentic AI Platform Redefining Quality Engineering from Requirements to Release

AI-powered, chat-driven platform accelerates testing, reduces QA costs, and enables autonomous quality engineering.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exavalu, a global consulting and engineering services firm specializing in insurance and regulated industries, today announced the launch of ExAitetm (Exavalu Intelligent Test Engine), an agentic AI–driven Quality Engineering platform designed to transform software testing across the development lifecycle.

As organizations accelerate digital transformation adoption, quality engineering teams face fragmented processes, increasing maintenance efforts, and pressure to deliver faster releases. ExAitetm addresses these challenges by unifying requirements, test design, execution, and insights into a single, intelligent AI-powered workflow through an intuitive chat-driven experience.

The platform helps organizations achieve

40–60% faster test cycles

up to 45% lower QA costs by automating test generation, script creation, regression optimization, and defect analysis.

ExAitetm interprets business requirements, generates structured test scenarios, and leverages historical defect intelligence to improve testing efficiency and coverage.

At the core of ExAitetm is an autonomous quality engineering model that continuously self-heals test scripts, adapts to application changes, and dynamically updates regression coverage, reducing repetitive maintenance effort and improving test stability in complex enterprise environments.

Unlike generic AI-powered testing tools, ExAitetm is specifically engineered for the insurance ecosystem, with deep contextual intelligence for Guidewire and Salesforce environments. The platform combines insurance domain knowledge with requirement traceability, defect correlation, and business-rule validation to deliver more relevant and accurate testing outcomes.

Built for modern engineering ecosystems, ExAitetm integrates seamlessly with CI/CD pipelines, supporting scalable continuous testing, AI-orchestrated execution, and real-time reporting. With stable, flake-free test execution, teams gain actionable visibility into quality metrics to drive faster, more informed release decisions.

"Traditional testing approaches are no longer sufficient to meet the pace and scale of modern digital transformations," said Saurav Basu, CEO of Exavalu. "ExAitetm enables organizations to embrace intelligent, connected quality engineering that improves speed, accuracy, and confidence in every release."

About Exavalu

Exavalu is a leading global technology consulting and engineering services firm focused on insurance and regulated industries. With over 900 practitioners across the U.S., Canada, and India, Exavalu delivers transformation programs through digital engineering, cloud, data, and AI.

Exavalu is recognized as a Major Contender in the 2025 ISG PEAK Matrix® and was named one of the Best Midsize Companies to Work For in 2025 (USA).

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SOURCE Exavalu