Excedr raises $25 million in growth capital to expand its life sciences equipment leasing platform

Financing includes a $17 million senior credit facility from BOK Financial and $8 million in equity from existing investors and global single-family offices.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Excedr, Inc. ("Excedr" or the "Company"), a leading provider of full-service laboratory equipment leasing solutions for the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced the closing of $25 million in growth capital. The round includes a $17 million senior credit facility from BOK Financial and $8 million in equity from existing investors and a group of global single-family offices with extensive experience in biopharma, lab services, and specialty finance.

The new credit facility, provided by BOK Financial, consists of a revolving line of credit and term loan structured to support the continued expansion of Excedr's equipment leasing portfolio. The BOK facility and additional equity position Excedr to capitalize on increasing demand for flexible, non-dilutive financing solutions across the life sciences ecosystem.

Excedr has established itself as a trusted partner to both emerging biotech companies and established industry players, supported by long-standing relationships with leading OEMs such as Danaher, Sartorius, Bio-Rad, and others. The Company's distinctive approach combines scientific expertise, flexible financing, and full-service equipment support, enabling customers to access mission-critical equipment while preserving their capital, reducing downtime, and accelerating research productivity.

"We are excited to partner with Excedr to support its next phase of growth," said Reed Upson, Senior Vice President, Asset-Based Lending at BOK Financial. "Excedr has built a highly differentiated platform, serving a diverse and high-quality customer base across the life sciences industry. Their strong OEM relationships, disciplined underwriting approach, and track record of performance position the Company well for continued expansion."

"Securing this growth capital marks an important milestone for Excedr," said Jon Chee, Co￼founder and Chief Executive Officer of Excedr. "BOK Financial's flexible credit solution, together with the support of our existing and new investors, enables us to expand our equipment portfolio, deepen our OEM partnerships, and further invest in our platform so that more scientists can access mission￼critical equipment without tying up equity or working capital. This in turn helps improve patient outcomes across the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem."

The transaction comes at an inflection point for the life sciences industry, as organizations across the R&D spectrum seek flexible, non-dilutive solutions that allow them to do more science with less capital.

About BOK Financial

For more than a century, BOK Financial has been a financial services partner for consumers, businesses and wealth clients alike. It brings the financial insight and resources you'd expect from a national institution — but delivers it with the care, clarity, and consistency of a neighbor who knows your name and understands your goals.

Its Asset-Based Lending group specializes in structuring flexible credit facilities of $5 million to $50 million, supported by accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment, helping companies finance working capital, growth initiatives, and strategic investments. With deep experience across a range of industries, BOK Financial partners with management teams and sponsors to deliver customized financing solutions that support long-term growth.

About Excedr, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and incubated within University of California, Berkeley laboratories, Excedr is a scientific equipment leasing company that provides operating lease solutions and ongoing support for mission-critical laboratory instrumentation across therapeutics, diagnostics, contract research organizations, and other life sciences segments. Excedr's non-dilutive capital platform enables scientists and organizations to access cutting-edge technology from the manufacturers of their choice while preserving capital, extending runway, and accelerating R&D and commercialization.

Nick McAfee

Marketing Manager, Excedr

[email protected]

SOURCE Excedr