Excelsior Ambulance Appoints Marvin McLellan as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Lead Company's Next Phase of Accelerated Growth, Innovation, and Clinical Excellence

LUDOWICI, Ga., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelsior Ambulance, a leading innovator in patient transportation and emergency medical services operating across four states in the southeastern United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marvin McLellan as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With more than 450 employees serving communities throughout the region, Excelsior is one of the largest providers of its kind in the Southeast, and under McLellan's leadership, the company is entering a period of accelerated growth. McLellan brings decades of executive leadership experience in emergency medical services, healthcare operations, hospital partnerships, and Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH), positioning the organization for its next chapter of strategic growth and innovation. Learn more at www.excelsioramb.com.

Marvin McLellan, Chief Executive Officer of Excelsior Ambulance Service

As CEO, McLellan will lead the company's continued commitment to delivering exceptional emergency and non-emergency medical transportation while expanding innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes, strengthen partnerships with hospitals and health systems, and enhance access to care throughout the communities Excelsior serves.

"Excelsior Ambulance has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, compassionate service, and operational reliability," said McLellan. "I am honored to join this outstanding organization and work alongside our dedicated EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers, and support staff. Together, we will continue investing in our people, embracing innovation, and building the future of EMS while remaining focused on providing exceptional care to every patient we serve."

McLellan has earned a reputation for transforming healthcare organizations through operational excellence, strategic growth initiatives, workforce development, and innovative care delivery models. Throughout his career, he has successfully led high-performing organizations by improving quality, expanding service offerings, strengthening financial performance, and fostering collaborative relationships with healthcare providers and community partners.

Under McLellan's leadership, Excelsior Ambulance will focus on several strategic priorities:

Accelerating expansion into new and existing markets across the Southeast.

Expanding clinical excellence and patient-centered care, while investing in employees through leadership development and career advancement.

Leveraging technology and data to grow Mobile Integrated Healthcare and improve operational performance.

Strengthening partnerships with hospitals, municipalities, skilled nursing facilities, and healthcare systems.

"Healthcare is evolving rapidly, and EMS is becoming an increasingly vital component of the continuum of care," McLellan added. "Our opportunity extends well beyond transportation, and we intend to move quickly, developing solutions that improve patient access and reduce healthcare costs while maintaining the highest standards of emergency medical response."

Excelsior Ambulance remains committed to its mission of delivering safe, compassionate, and dependable medical transportation while serving as a trusted healthcare partner across the communities it serves.

To learn more about Excelsior Ambulance and its services, visit www.excelsioramb.com.

About Excelsior Ambulance

Excelsior Ambulance is a leading provider of emergency and non-emergency medical transportation services, operating across four states in the southeastern United States with a team of more than 450 employees. A certified Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (DVOSB), Excelsior is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care through highly trained clinicians, advanced technology, and operational excellence. The organization partners with hospitals, healthcare systems, municipalities, and community providers to deliver reliable, high-quality EMS services while advancing innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and community health.

SOURCE Excelsior Ambulance Service