EX.CO Named Winner in ADWEEK's 2026 Tech Stack Awards for Sell-Side Programmatic Product/Platform

Driven by the latest innovations in AI and agentic advertising, EX.CO helps leading media companies solve programmatic complexities and grow revenue

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO, the smarter video technology driven by real-time machine learning to maximize revenue across every screen, today announced it has been named a winner in ADWEEK's 2026 Tech Stack Awards, in the Sell-Side Programmatic Product/Platform category. The awards honor the technology companies and platforms delivering the clearest, most measurable business results for marketers, advertisers, and media owners.

Publishers have long been squeezed between under monetizing their video inventory and shouldering the technical burden of running video infrastructure on their own. EX.CO was recognized for closing that gap with a unified, machine learning-powered platform that helps media owners reach their video goals while minimizing operational lift. The company's online video platform (OVP) pairs intelligent content recommendations with a yield engine that makes more than 500 billion daily pricing decisions, all built on a publisher-first architecture designed to protect the user experience.

Among the results driving the recognition:

EX.CO helped Patch launch a full-stack video solution across more than 1,900 hyperlocal sites, reaching a seven-figure annual run rate from scratch





Motorsport Network saw average month-over-month revenue grow up to 3x, with zero extra staffing or editorial overhead

"Within the advertising ecosystem, the supply side has grown, but most of the technology powering it has been stagnant," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO of EX.CO. "We're proud to be among the few companies bringing true innovation to this side of the business through AI agents and machine learning. We're honored that ADWEEK recognized what we've built so far, and even more excited about what's next."

The full list of 2026 Tech Stack Award winners is available on ADWEEK.com.

About EX.CO

EX.CO is the smarter video technology driven by real-time machine learning to maximize revenue across every screen: web, mobile, CTV, and DOOH. As a trusted partner to media leaders worldwide—including Advance Local, Hearst Newspapers, Motorsport Network, The Arena Group, and Ziff Davis—EX.CO sets the standard for video monetization with its online video platform and AI-driven yield engine, built for growth, control, and transparency. EX.CO has been shaping the future of video since 2012. Headquartered in New York City with a global team, we are proudly backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and others. Learn more at ex.co.

Media Contact:

Tammy Blythe Goodman

EX.CO

[email protected]

SOURCE EX.CO