Executive Beauty Veteran Adrianna Cañez Abbott Launches Lillipop: The New Standard in Clean, Inclusive Play Makeup for Kids and Tweens

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrianna Cañez Abbott, a prestige beauty industry veteran with over 15 years of experience, today announces the official launch of Lillipop, a clean, non-toxic makeup brand designed specifically for kids and tweens. Following a successful online debut in February 2026 (www.lillipop.co), the brand is introducing its inaugural collection of six plant-pigmented lip glosses, merging high-end formulation with radical transparency.

Cañez Abbott with daughters Lily (9) and Poppy (6) Lillipop shades Rad Ruby, Pinkie Pop, Creamsicle, Jammy Jelly, Unicorn Twinkle and Fairy Dust.

Lillipop was born out of a professional's expertise and a mother's necessity. After a prolific career launching global products for some of the world's most prestigious beauty houses, Abbott, a mother of two, identified a dangerous gap in the market. While adult prestige beauty moved toward "clean" standards, children's play makeup remained saturated with synthetic dyes, harsh chemicals, and questionable safety records.

"I was raised with the belief that our appearance is an extension of who we are, a way to take on each day with confidence," says Adrianna Cañez Abbott, Founder and CEO of Lillipop. "I watched my daughters fall in love with the magic of makeup, but I couldn't find products that matched the quality of the brands I spent my career building while remaining safe for their young skin. Lillipop is the result: play makeup that is inclusive, remarkably easy to clean, and formulated to the highest global safety standards."

The Lillipop Standard

Lillipop is setting a new benchmark for the "toy" beauty category by adhering to rigorous international guidelines:

Plant-Powered Pigments: Unlike traditional play makeup that relies on synthetic dyes (FD&C colors), Lillipop utilizes 100% plant-based pigments.

EWG & EU Compliance: Formulated with a commitment to Environmental Working Group (EWG) transparency, every ingredient is selected to meet or exceed European Union cosmetic regulations, some of the strictest safety standards in the world.

Allergy-Friendly & Vegan: The entire line is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, nut-free, and fragrance-free, ensuring it is gentle enough for even the most sensitive young skin.

The Launch Collection

The initial launch features six high-shine, non-sticky shades designed to celebrate every skin tone: Creamsicle, Fairy Dust, Jammy Jelly, Pinkie Pop, Rad Ruby, and Unicorn Twinkle. Each gloss is designed to empower kids to "glow their own way," fostering confidence through creative play without the risk of irritation or staining. Following the success of this initial launch, Lillipop enters the market with plans to expand into the face makeup category.

"When you feel beautiful, you feel powerful," Abbott adds. "Lillipop is here to ensure that every child, regardless of skin tone or type, can experiment and dream without compromise."

Lillipop is now available at www.lillipop.co and select retailers in Denver, CO.

Media Contact: Lillipop Media Relations

Phone: 6028825908

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.lillipop.co

About Lillipop

Based in Denver, Colorado, Lillipop is a clean beauty brand for the next generation. Founded by beauty executive Adrianna Cañez Abbott, the brand provides non-toxic, inclusive, and parent-approved makeup for kids and tweens. Lillipop believes that confidence grows when imagination runs wild and is dedicated to creating high-quality formulas that celebrate individuality and the freedom to play.

SOURCE Lillipop