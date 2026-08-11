Executive Presence Recognized on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced that Executive Presence has earned a coveted spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, an annual prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., released today, showcasing the best of the best in entrepreneurial business. Ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, the Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the country's most resilient and dynamic privately held companies. This marks a significant milestone for Executive Presence, a diverse team of ex-consultants, writers, and media strategists who specialize in replacing corporate white noise with meaningful ideas that spark conversations.

With an overall national ranking of 1451 and one of 110 companies recognized this year that were started in 2022, Executive Presence joins an elite group of businesses that have demonstrated not only impressive revenue growth but also agility and resilience in an ever-changing environment.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless drive and our ability to adapt and iterate," said Justin M. Nassiri, Founder and CEO of Executive Presence. "Everything we do is about learning and responding, like a heat seeking missile. For our clients, we see what content works so we can create more of it. For LinkedIn, we see what works as a platform so we can take advantage of that. So, iteration is really important."

According to Inc.com, The 2026 Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Together, this year's honorees generated more than $385 billion in 2025 revenue, created 627,208 jobs in the past three years, and posted over $200 billion in revenue growth since 2022—underscoring the vital role that entrepreneurial businesses play in driving the U.S. economy.

"We've challenged ourselves this year to grow not just in numbers, but by being intentional about who we work with," says Nassiri. "We've become better at working with the right type of leaders and organizations by selecting those who have a differentiated viewpoint and something to say publicly. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a powerful affirmation of the dedication our team brings every day and the meaningful relationships we've built with our clients and partners. I'm proud that what started as a hyper niche focus - executive thought leadership on LinkedIn -has expanded into something that every company sees the value in. This is no longer an exploration or a bet - this has become table stakes for companies."

Complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a searchable database, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Executive Presence

Executive Presence is a strategic communications firm composed of former consultants, writers, and media strategists who specialize in turning leaders into thought leaders. They take individuals within a company and use their point of view, their experience, and their network to amplify a company's message. Executive Presence replaces conventional corporate white noise with compelling, conversation-starters designed to elevate executive brands and amplify corporate messaging. Utilizing LinkedIn as its primary medium, Executive Presence partners with leaders to turn their core insights into authentic industry influence. For more information, please visit https://executivepresence.io/

SOURCE Executive Presence