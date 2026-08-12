Exemplify Risk Solutions launches as NextEra Claim Solutions rebrands, expanding beyond claims into full risk management

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exemplify Risk Solutions, formerly NextEra Claim Solutions, officially launched Wednesday as a Florida-based insurance claim and risk management firm serving carriers and policyholders across the country, marking the company's expansion beyond claims administration into full-lifecycle risk management as the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway.

The new name reflects the company's growth since its founding. As the firm has expanded, client demands have grown with it, extending well beyond claims handling into services that help insurance carriers manage risk before, during and after a loss.

"As our business has grown, so have the needs of our clients," said Ryan Beck, CEO of Exemplify Risk Solutions. "Claims administration will always be the core of what we do, but our clients need more than a partner who shows up after a loss occurs. They need a partner who helps them before, during and after. Exemplify isn't just our name. It's our ethos."

Up until now, the company has provided third-party administration, field adjusting, temporary staffing, litigation management support and alternative dispute resolution services. With this expansion and rebrand, Exemplify Risk Solutions now also offers audit, advisory and compliance services, helping carriers strengthen operations, navigate regulatory requirements and reduce exposure year-round.

With hurricane season underway and the potential for catastrophic storm events on the horizon, the company enters the season with expanded capabilities and a leadership team experienced in multijurisdictional catastrophe claim adjustment, reinsurance placement, regulatory engagement, audit, advisory and compliance.

Clients and policyholders will see no disruption from the transition. The company's leadership team, claim professionals and phone number, (855) 565-8372, remain unchanged.

"This is an exciting time for our entire team," Beck said. "The new brand opens the door to continued growth, more opportunity and more ways to serve our clients. We're looking to the future, and we believe Exemplify is built for it."

For more information about Exemplify Risk Solutions, visit ExemplifyRisk.com.

About Exemplify Risk Solutions:

Exemplify Risk Solutions, LLC, formerly NextEra Claim Solutions, is a multidisciplinary claim and risk management firm headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, specializing in catastrophe-prone markets across the nation. The company was founded in 2024 by Ryan Beck, a leading insurance industry expert with over 20 years of multijurisdictional claim administration and litigation experience. The company's leadership team collectively brings more than half a century of expertise to serve clients across the county.

SOURCE Exemplify Risk Solutions