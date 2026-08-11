Exer AI Announces Exer Scan App's Hand/Wrist Module Introduced at Mayo Clinic to Advance Musculoskeletal Care and Clinical Workflow Efficiency

AI-powered motion data integration enhances orthopedic care across in-person and virtual visits

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer AI today announced that its Exer Scan app, including the hand/wrist module, has been introduced at Mayo Clinic to support musculoskeletal care delivery and clinical documentation workflows. The solution was selected based on its ability to address a real-world clinical need using a data-driven, scalable approach, with the intention of advancing patient-centered care and operational effectiveness.

Exer Scan

Exer Scan supports Mayo Clinic Orthopedics teams by integrating AI-powered joint motion and movement assessment data captured from a tablet or smartphone directly into patient medical records. The Exer Scan app hand/wrist module enables rapid, camera-based functional assessment of hand and wrist mobility, strength proxies, and range-of-motion metrics, helping improve clinical decision-making, documentation efficiency, and patient engagement. This work is designed to enhance both in-person and virtual visits by increasing clinical efficiency, maintaining structured documentation, and informing more personalized treatment plans. Through collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio, the solution was evaluated for clinical relevance, intended use, and performance, and deployed into clinical workflows to support meaningful, real-world impact.

"Exer Scan was designed to bring objective, quantitative musculoskeletal assessment into everyday clinical practice using accessible technology," said Zaw Thet, CEO and Co-Founder of Exer AI. "Working with Mayo Clinic Platform helped ensure our solution could be operationalized in a complex care environment while supporting both clinicians and patients."

A key component of the Exer Scan app's deployment is its native integration with Epic electronic health record (EHR) workflows. The application leverages SMART on FHIR launch capabilities, enabling clinicians to access Exer Scan directly within the Epic environment without disrupting existing workflows. Structured assessment outputs flow directly into Epic SmartNote for streamlined clinical documentation and are integrated with Epic billing systems to support appropriate coding and reimbursement workflows. This end-to-end connectivity ensures that quantitative hand and wrist assessments become part of the longitudinal patient record while minimizing administrative burden.

Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio accelerates the development and deployment of digital health solutions by offering access to global, federated de-identified data and scalable integration into clinical workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility and enabling adoption of transformative health technologies.

"Collaborating with Mayo Clinic Platform helps advance innovation in digital health," said Steve Bethke, Vice President of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform. "We equip digital health companies with the data, technology and expertise required to effectively build and scale AI-enabled solutions — empowering care teams and enhancing patient outcomes."

About Exer AI

Based in Denver, CO, Exer is a clinical AI company that helps healthcare teams drive clinical efficiency, improve accuracy, and achieve higher patient volumes for MSK and motion disorders. The proprietary AI and computer vision platform performs accurate, validated motion diagnostics and assessments across in-clinic and remote sessions, Exer AI works seamlessly without the need for sensors or wearables to improve patients' lives and providers' decision-making across complex care needs in multiple specialities, including orthopedics, neurology, pain/spine, PM&R, geriatrics, and more.

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SOURCE Exer AI