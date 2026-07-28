eXeX Appoints Rob Sergent as Chief eXperience Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eXeX, the World Leader in Optimizing OR Experience and Productivity, today announced the appointment of Rob Sergent as the company's new Chief eXperience Officer (CXO). In this executive leadership role, Sergent will oversee the end-to-end customer experience, ensuring healthcare providers, hospitals, surgeons, and strategic partners receive exceptional support throughout every stage of their relationship with eXeX.

Robert Sergent of eXeX

Sergent joins eXeX with an extraordinary career built at the intersection of operational excellence, innovation, and customer service. His experience spans healthcare, professional sports, and entrepreneurial leadership, where precision, accountability, and building high-performing teams have consistently defined his success.

"Rob's leadership philosophy and experience align perfectly with our purpose to optimize the OR experience and productivity. We simply could not be more excited to welcome Rob to our team", said Max Reinhardt, President of Healthcare at eXeX.

Sergent spent more than a decade with Johnson & Johnson in the area of complex spine, where he helped to develop Cottonwood, an award-winning spine distributorship recognized for expanding into new markets. He later established the Surgical Innovations Team, introducing advanced surgical techniques and implant technologies to leading surgeons throughout the United States.

His leadership experience extends far beyond healthcare. Sergent served as a Director with the National Football League, managing highly complex operations where flawless execution were essential. As co-founder and Master Distiller of Alpine Distilling, he built an internationally recognized premium spirits brand that has earned global awards as well as three Utah Green Business Awards for innovation and sustainability.

"Throughout my career, I've learned that remarkable customer experiences are built on trust, consistency, and execution through precision, service and winning teams," said Sergent. "Healthcare professionals deserve partners who are responsive, dependable, and committed to helping them improve patient care. I'm excited to join eXeX and help create an experience that matches the company's innovative technology and vision for the future of surgery."

As Chief eXperience Officer, Sergent will focus on strengthening customer engagement, streamlining implementation and onboarding, enhancing clinical support, and developing scalable service strategies that ensure every eXeX customer achieves long-term success. He will work closely with cross-functional teams to create a seamless experience from initial engagement through ongoing partnership.

His appointment reflects eXeX's continued commitment in delivering industry-leading service while accelerating the adoption of innovative surgical intelligence solutions across healthcare systems worldwide.

About eXeX

eXeX is redefining surgical intelligence by delivering innovative technologies that empower surgeons, healthcare systems, and clinical teams to improve performance, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Through advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to customer success, eXeX is helping shape the future of surgery.

Media Contact

Ed Kinney

SVP Global Communications at eXeX

Orlando, Florida

407-341-7773

[email protected]

SOURCE eXpanded eXistence