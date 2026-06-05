Exigent Research Network Welcomes Nina Chavez as Senior Vice President of Growth

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exigent Research Network, a leading company dedicated to bringing high-quality research opportunities to independent oncology practices nationwide, is thrilled to announce that Nina Chavez has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Growth.

Having previously served as the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at Flatiron Health as well as the Chief Operating Officer at New Mexico Cancer Center, Nina brings more than 20 years of experience strengthening community oncology practices through strategic partnerships, operational leadership, and practice transformation.

During her tenure at Flatiron Health, she helped launch major initiatives, including the Strategic Advisory Committee and Trusted Partner Program, further strengthening collaboration across the oncology landscape.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Nina Chavez to the Exigent Research Network team," said Dr. Sibel Blau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exigent Research Network. "Nina's unwavering commitment to empowering independent oncology practices throughout her career has made a lasting impact across our industry. Her passion for community oncology, coupled with her ability to drive strategic growth, makes her the ideal leader to help guide Exigent through its next chapter of expansion and impact."

"Throughout my career, I've been inspired by the dedication of community oncology and the resilience of the patients we serve. Exigent brings together many of the things I care most about: innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to improving outcomes. I'm honored to join the team and look forward to helping strengthen partnerships that advance cancer research and patient care," said Nina.

With the addition of Nina, Exigent Research Network is well-positioned to accelerate its next phase of growth and broaden access to clinical research opportunities for community oncology practices nationwide. Her leadership will play a key role in strengthening partnerships and advancing Exigent's mission of bringing innovative trials closer to patients, closer to home.

About Exigent Research Network: www.exigentnetwork.com

Exigent Research was formed from a partnership between the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA) and the National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA). Building off deep networks and experience, Exigent Research is radically accelerating progress in cancer research with a unique network-based model. By democratizing access to clinical cancer research starting at the point of care, Exigent helps patients access the best and most innovative trials in their own communities, while advancing collective oncology knowledge across our network of practices.

SOURCE Exigent Research Network