Experiences are reshaping back to school shopping, new Mall of America® survey finds

Families are seeking value without giving up shopping, dining, and entertainment

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to school shopping is becoming as much about the experience as the purchase itself. A new consumer survey commissioned by the nation's largest Mall found that 97% of shoppers plan to either shop exclusively in-stores or combine in-store and online shopping this season, while more than half (54%) plan to do their shopping at malls. Although consumers remain budget-conscious, they're looking for more than great deals, they're seeking destinations that combine shopping with dining and entertainment, turning a seasonal errand into a family tradition. More than 620 consumers participated in the Mall of America® survey, offering insight into how families are preparing for the new school year.

Shoppers explore Mall of America during the back-to-school season. According to a new Mall of America consumer survey, 66% of shoppers plan to combine shopping with dining, entertainment or attractions, highlighting the growing importance of experience alongside value.

Key findings include:

Value drives decisions : Nearly half (45%) of shoppers say finding the best value and deals is their top priority while back to school shopping, reinforcing last year's survey findings when 51% of consumers identified themselves as savers.

: Nearly half of shoppers say finding the best value and deals is their top priority while back to school shopping, reinforcing last year's survey findings when of consumers identified themselves as savers. Shoppers continue to prioritize stores: More than half (54%) plan to combine online and in-store shopping and 43% expect to do most of their purchasing in-stores for a total of 97% . This builds on last year's findings, when 95% of shoppers said they planned to shop in stores either exclusively or alongside online shopping.

More than half plan to combine online and in-store shopping and expect to do most of their purchasing in-stores for a total of . This builds on last year's findings, when of shoppers said they planned to shop in stores either exclusively or alongside online shopping. Shopping malls are a top destination: More than half (54%) plan to do most of their back to school shopping at local shopping malls.

More than half plan to do most of their back to school shopping at local shopping malls. Families want more than a shopping trip : Two-thirds (66%) plan to combine shopping with dining, entertainment, or attractions, highlighting that back to school shopping is more than completing a checklist.

: Two-thirds plan to combine shopping with dining, entertainment, or attractions, highlighting that back to school shopping is more than completing a checklist. Nostalgia is making a comeback: 41% of shoppers are purchasing brands and products they enjoyed growing up, passing childhood favorites on to the next generation.

of shoppers are purchasing brands and products they enjoyed growing up, passing childhood favorites on to the next generation. AI is surprisingly a minor influence : A smaller group of shoppers, only 10% , plan to use Artifical Intelligence tools to help research or make back to school purchases.

: A smaller group of shoppers, , plan to use Artifical Intelligence tools to help research or make back to school purchases. Students and social media drive decisions : Students are the biggest influence on purchases for 37% of families, and 65% have purchased a back to school item after seeing it on social media.

: Students are the biggest influence on purchases for of families, and have purchased a back to school item after seeing it on social media. Families continue to invest in back to school essentials: Nearly three-quarters (73%) plan to spend between $100 and $499 per student this year overall, up slightly, compared with 70% last year. Clothing (43%) and shoes (37%) remain the categories shoppers are most willing to splurge on.

"Our research shows shoppers are redefining value," said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America. "Today's families are looking for destinations that offer more than great deals. They're combining shopping with dining and entertainment while rediscovering brands from their own childhood to share with the next generation. That's why destinations like Mall of America continue to earn a place in families' back to school traditions."

With more than 500 stores, tax-free clothing and shoes, award-winning dining, exclusive retailer promotions, and world-famous attractions, Mall of America offers visitors a one-stop destination to shop, dine, and make the most of back to school season.

Survey methodology: Mall of America commissioned an online survey of more than 620 U.S. consumers in July 2026 to better understand back to school shopping attitudes, spending intentions and consumer behavior.

For more information on back to school shopping at Mall of America, visit https://www.mallofamerica.com/backtoschool

PRESS CONTACT

Ally Day: [email protected]

ABOUT MALL OF AMERICA

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 500 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

SOURCE Mall of America