Expert Energy Broker Sandy Carpenter of Cleveland Explains Energy Price Volatility for HelloNation

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does natural gas and electricity price volatility affect a business's bottom line? According to a HelloNation article, Sandy Carpenter of Triple "S" Energy Management in Cleveland outlines the many ways unpredictable energy costs impact operations and how businesses can manage that risk through planning and strategy.

Sandy Carpenter, Owner and President Speed Speed

The article begins by noting that energy costs differ from expenses like rent or payroll because they are subject to sudden and dramatic swings. Natural gas and electricity prices are influenced by forces far beyond a company's control, making it difficult to forecast monthly bills. For many businesses, this volatility translates into budgeting challenges, reduced stability, and potential disruption to daily operations.

One of the strongest influences on energy price volatility is weather. Hot summers drive electricity demand higher as air conditioning systems operate at full capacity, while harsh winters push natural gas consumption upward. Even short-lived heat waves or cold snaps can cause costs to spike. Businesses exposed to these seasonal changes often see higher monthly bills without much warning.

Geopolitical events also affect pricing. Conflicts, global supply chain issues, and changes in trade agreements can impact energy markets worldwide. Because natural gas and electricity markets are interconnected, disruptions far outside Ohio still influence local pricing. This interconnectedness makes energy one of the most unpredictable operating costs for companies.

Supply and demand dynamics within the United States further contribute to instability. When natural gas production is high and storage levels are strong, prices typically fall. When demand rises or production slows, prices climb. Electricity pricing for businesses is influenced by similar factors, including generation capacity, fuel availability, and the reliability of the power grid. These shifts create uncertainty that makes long-term financial planning more difficult.

The HelloNation feature emphasizes that while businesses cannot control these market forces, they can manage their exposure through strategy. Working with an energy broker is one way to prepare for volatility. Brokers track natural gas market trends, monitor regulatory updates, and analyze historical data. Their goal is not to predict every movement but to help businesses time their decisions and reduce risks tied to sudden changes.

Contract timing is one of the most important tools for managing volatility. Locking in agreements when prices are low protects against future increases, while avoiding contracts during unstable periods prevents unfavorable commitments. A broker helps businesses recognize the right moments to act based on both market conditions and the company's own risk tolerance.

Structuring contracts to fit actual energy use is another protective measure. Fixed-rate contracts stabilize monthly expenses by ensuring the same price per unit of energy. Variable-rate or market-based contracts carry more risk but can lead to savings when conditions are favorable. A broker provides the expertise to balance these options, creating a business energy risk management plan that aligns with long-term goals.

The HelloNation article also explains that managing volatility delivers benefits beyond financial protection. Businesses that stabilize their energy costs gain confidence in their planning and budgeting. Predictable monthly bills allow companies to focus resources on growth, staffing, and new investments rather than constantly adjusting to price swings. This stability strengthens competitiveness by keeping operating expenses under control.

There are also reputational advantages to managing volatility. Employees, customers, and investors take notice when a business demonstrates foresight and responsibility. By adopting strategies that anticipate energy market shifts, companies project resilience and preparedness, which can build trust among stakeholders.

Carpenter emphasizes that no strategy can eliminate volatility entirely, but thoughtful planning reduces its impact. By understanding the forces that drive change and implementing protective measures, businesses can transform unpredictable costs into manageable, stable expenses. This approach allows owners and managers to focus less on reacting to energy markets and more on guiding their companies forward.

The full article, How Does Natural Gas and Electricity Price Volatility Affect My Business?, features the insights of Sandy Carpenter, Energy Management Expert at Triple "S" Energy Management in Cleveland, and is published by HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation