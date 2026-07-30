Expert insights on diabetes care, space diagnostics, Alzheimer's and Down syndrome linkages, and advances in cancer screening draw nearly 17,000 attendees to ADLM 2026

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) welcomed thousands of the greatest minds in clinical laboratory medicine to ADLM 2026 from July 26-30. The meeting highlighted the vast impact of diagnostic research and technology on modernizing healthcare and improving people's lives around the globe.

As of Thursday, July 30, nearly 17,000 laboratory medicine professionals had registered for ADLM 2026. More attendees are expected today, the last day of the meeting.

In the opening plenary, Dr. David M. Nathan, the 2026 Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship awardee, shared valuable lessons he learned over five decades leading U.S. diabetes research, emphasizing the necessity of robust partnerships and federal funding.

On Monday, Dr. Kathleen McMonigal, director of the NASA Johnson Space Center Clinical Laboratory, discussed the complex effects of gravity changes on human physiology — and how she and her team will monitor and manage astronauts' health on their missions to the moon and beyond.

Tuesday's plenary speaker, Dr. Elizabeth Head, vice chair for research in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of California, Irvine, described research into targets for interventions that could slow or prevent Alzheimer's in people with Down syndrome, a population at high risk for the disease.

On Wednesday, Dr. Leeya Pinder, a distinguished gynecologic oncologist and associate professor at the University of Cincinnati, talked about transformative developments in cervical-cancer screening and their role in promoting healthcare equity.

And in today's closing plenary, Dr. Arun Wiita, a physician-scientist in the department of laboratory medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, described research that harnesses the power of mass spectrometry to find better testing and treatment options for blood cancers.

As part of ADLM's Disruptive Technology Award competition, biotech innovators presented novel technologies that could help more patients get accurate diagnoses. Kompass Diagnostics won the competition with its rapid multimodal electrical transduction platform, IDA.

The ADLM 2026 Clinical Lab Expo boasted 700 exhibitors and covered an expanse of 308,611 net square feet. This vibrant exhibit featured emerging tests and tools from across laboratory medicine, incorporating artificial intelligence, clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics, automation, point-of-care testing, mass spectrometry, and much more.

"This year's meeting brought together clinical laboratory medicine experts from all over the world, highlighting our field's vital — and expanding — role in driving healthcare forward," said ADLM CEO Melanie J. Wells.

"From designing sophisticated diagnostics for space travelers to mobile testing solutions that widen access to healthcare here on Earth — and conducting a diverse array of research addressing major global health challenges like diabetes, Alzheimer's, and cancer — clinical labs are the incubators for some of the greatest minds in medicine today. I hope that every attendee of ADLM 2026 feels the same sense of pride I do from witnessing firsthand our mighty collective impact," Wells said. "I am already excited for next year's meeting."

ADLM 2027 will be held in Chicago from July 25-29, 2027.

About ADLM 2026

ADLM 2026 offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 26-30 in Anaheim, California. Plenary sessions will explore landmark diabetes studies, the role of laboratory medicine in keeping astronauts healthy, the connection between Alzheimer's and Down syndrome, advances in cervical cancer screening, and the search for new cancer biomarkers using mass spectrometry.

At the ADLM 2026 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 700 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to artificial intelligence, point-of-care, and automation.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong

ADLM

Director, Editorial and Media Relations

(p) 202.835.8722

[email protected]

Bill Malone

ADLM

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

(p) 202.835.8756

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)