Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 2nd Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Noah Springer, President and Jeff Norman, Executive Vice President and CFO.

During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.extraspace.com. Telephone participants may avoid delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/293950168?pwd=CHtG2oiN

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Conference Call Playback:

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Extra Space Storage Investor Relations website beginning July 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET, and will remain available for one year after the call.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's investor relations website immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,344 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 335.6 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.