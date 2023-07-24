Extracellular Vesicles & Cell-Free RNAs Conference 2023: Advancing Biological Research - Latest Innovations in EV/Exosomes Explored (Laguna Hills, CA - November 28-30, 2023)

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracellular Vesicles & Cell-Free RNAs 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the Extracellular Vesicles & Cell-Free RNAs: Technologies Driving Biological Investigations 2023 Conference to be held in-person on-site in beautiful Laguna Hills, California.

Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established event, will discuss the latest innovations and developments in EV/Exosomes fields from a Technology Development and Utilization Perspective.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this expanding field from around the world.

There is an extensive exhibit hall featuring companies from these fields enabling business development, partnering and networking. Extensive networking opportunities for partnering, collaborations and business development available over the course of this 2.5-day in-person conference with onsite breakfasts, lunches, beer and wine and dinner receptions.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent tracks and sessions to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Techologies, Companies and Commercialization 2023

Tools for Developing Point-of-Care & Rapid Diagnostics 2023

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) & Cell-Free RNAs: Technologies Driving Biological Investigations 2023

Agenda:

Downstream Analysis of Biomarker Cargo Contained in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Extracellular Vesicles and Stem Cells - An Emerging Area of Investigation for Regenerative Medicine

Harvesting Biological Value from EVs: Biomarker Potential, Therapeutic Potential & Drug Delivery Applications of EVs

Single Cell and Vesicle Studies by Flow Cytometry and Microfluidics

Therapeutic, Drug Delivery and Biologics Opportunities for Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Tools & Technologies for Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Speakers

Conference Chairs

Michael Graner - Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine

- Professor, Anschutz School of Medicine Terry Morgan - Professor, Oregon Health and Science University

Keynote Speakers

Jennifer Jones - NIH Stadtman Investigator, Head of Transnational Nanobiology, Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute

- NIH Stadtman Investigator, Head of Transnational Nanobiology, Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen - Professor and Deputy Director, Translational Genomics Research Institute

- Professor and Deputy Director, Translational Genomics Research Institute Shannon Stott - Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School

- Assistant Professor, General Hospital & Daniel Chiu - A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington

- A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, Julie Saugstad - Professor, Department of Anesthesiology & Perioperative Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

- Professor, Department of Anesthesiology & Perioperative Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University Steve Soper - Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

