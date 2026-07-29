ezLandlordForms Celebrates 20 Years of Online Lease Agreements & Property Management Solutions

ESTERO, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ezLandlordForms, a leading provider of online legal forms and property management tools, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 1, 2026. Since its founding in 2006, the company has helped more than 3 million landlords create legally compliant, state-specific lease agreements and property management documents.

Founder Kevin Kiene couldn't find a quality, state-specific lease agreement to use for his large portfolio of rental properties, so he created his own lease agreement. Since its founding in 2006, ezLandlordForms has become the trusted partner for more than 3 million landlords and has grown to offer a full suite of property management solutions for landlords.

Over the last two decades, ezLandlordForms has expanded beyond lease creation to offer a full suite of property management tools, including tenant screening services, online rent payments, and a library of over 500 customizable property management forms.

The company has been featured on Fox Business, CBS Radio, MSNBC, CNN Money, The Wall Street Journal, and TLC's Trading Spaces.

ezLandlordForms was founded by real estate investor J. Kevin Kiene, who self-managed a large rental portfolio and was frustrated by the lack of accessible, high-quality lease agreements.

"I needed a lease that was state-specific and covered more than just the basics," said Kiene. "I wanted to clearly define responsibilities like maintenance, yard care, pest control, and snow removal, and be able to adapt my lease to each property. The only option I found was hiring an attorney to draft custom documents, which just isn't a practical solution."

This challenge became the foundation for ezLandlordForms. What started as a solution for one landlord has grown into a widely trusted property management platform.

While ezLandlordForms has grown significantly since 2006, its mission remains unchanged: to make it easy for real estate investors to self-manage their rental properties with confidence, compliance, and efficiency.

"We're incredibly proud of how far we've come, but as we celebrate 20 years, we're even more excited about what's ahead," Kiene added. "Our focus has always been on empowering landlords with the resources they need to succeed, and that commitment drives everything we do."

ezLandlordForms extends its sincere gratitude to the millions of landlords who have trusted the platform over the last two decades.

About ezLandlordForms

ezLandlordForms is an online platform that provides state-specific lease agreements, landlord forms, and property management tools for self-managing landlords. Founded in 2006, the business was created to make it easy for landlords to create legally compliant and detailed lease agreements. Today, ezLandlordForms offers a full suite of property management tools, including rental applications, tenant screening services, state-specific lease agreements, online rent payments, and a library of over 500 property management forms.

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Emily Koelsch

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SOURCE ezLandlordForms