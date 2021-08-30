Face Make-up Market by Product & Geography | Expected Growth by USD 39.03 billion|17000+ Technavio Reports
Face Make-up Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Personal Products Industry - Amway Corp., Avon Products Inc., and CHANEL Ltd. will emerge as major face make-up market participants during 2021-2025.
Aug 30, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The face make-up market is expected to grow by $ 39.03 bn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the face make-up market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The face make-up market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Key Market Participants Analysis
- Amway Corp. - The company offers a wide range of face makeup products such as Artistry Exact Fit Pressed Powder, Artistry Exact Fit Compact, Artistry Exact Fit Longwearing Foundation, Artistry Exact Fit Perfecting Concealer, etc.
- Avon Products Inc. - The company offers a wide range of face makeup products such as FMG Glimmer Eyeshadow Quad, FMG Glimmer Longwear Gel Eyeshadow, VDL Lumilayer Rosy Perfect Primer, FMG Glimmer Longwear Gel Eyeliner, etc.
- CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of face makeup products such as Lip Balm, Super Active Complete Correction Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, Healthy Glow Lip Balm, etc.
Face Make-up Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Face make-up market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Foundation
- Face Powder
- Concealer
- Blush
- Bronzer
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The face make-up market is driven by demand for BB and CC creams. In addition, other factors such as product innovation, and social media and celebrity endorsement are expected to trigger the face make-up market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 11.43% during the forecast period. Also, factors such as the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals may impede the market growth.
The report will cover -
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
