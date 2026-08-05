Facteus Expands Investor Product Suite With Bigger, Broader Data Coverage

New account, consumer cohort and UPC-level capabilities give investment firms faster intelligence built on a stable, diversified data foundation.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facteus, a provider of decision-grade economic intelligence, announced significant enhancements to its product suite for investors, including 15 million additional U.S. card accounts, new consumer-spending cohorts and expanded low-latency UPC-level data.

The enhancements arrive as investment firms increasingly evaluate not only the speed and scale of alternative data, but also its stability. Changes to upstream sources can create gaps in coverage, disrupt historical comparisons and weaken signals built on shifting panels. Facteus is designed to reduce that risk through diversified, direct relationships with banks, credit unions and financial technology companies.

"Speed matters, but only when investors can trust that the signal will remain consistent over time," said Lorn Davis, Chief Product Officer. "These enhancements give firms faster, more granular intelligence on a foundation built for durable research and repeatable backtesting."

Expanded access to U.S. consumer cards

Facteus's transaction data products for investors now cover more than 120 million accounts across U.S. geographies and economic segments, with more than eight years of history.

A recently added program contributes 15 million additional accounts on a one-day lag, strengthening coverage across its Facteus for Investors offerings:

Ultra: Daily, row-level transaction data across more than 120 million active accounts

Daily, row-level transaction data across more than 120 million accounts Arbiter: Aggregated, enriched and analysis-ready transaction intelligence

Aggregated, enriched and analysis-ready transaction intelligence Consumer cohort feeds: New high-income and lower-income signals

New high-income and lower-income signals Investor dashboards: Ticker packages, KPIs, historical trends and forecasts

The products are available at the transaction level, as aggregated feeds or through dashboards, with one-day and extended-lag delivery options.

Facteus's broader data foundation is designed to be representative across geography, income, generation and household composition, while supporting point-in-time, backtestable analysis for investors.

Deeper product-level granularity with UPC enhancements

Facteus is also expanding Onyx, its flagship UPC dataset, which allows investors to analyze performance at the product, brand, category or ticker level. By the end of Q3, Facteus Onyx will grow to include:

More than 30,000 stores across major national retailers and regional players

across major national retailers and regional players More than 8 million distinct UPCs

distinct UPCs More than $265 billion in annual spending

Approximately 99% data fill by T+3

More than four years of history

Online and offline spend, discounts, tender type, brand, category and ticker metrics

The dataset provides visibility into traditionally under-covered categories, including home improvement, as well as consumer staples and health and beauty. The data is delivered through Amazon S3 and Snowflake for integration into existing investment research and modeling workflows.

Data foundation built for signal continuity

Facteus validates its data against external economic benchmarks rather than relying solely on the internal consistency of its panel. Its data has demonstrated a 92% average correlation with U.S. Census Bureau Monthly Retail Sales, while company revenue estimates have achieved an average MAPE of 1.8% across the top 100 tracked tickers.

"When a panel changes, the impact goes far beyond coverage; it can quickly become a model-integrity problem," said Lorn Davis. "Our goal is to give investors a signal they can audit, backtest and continue relying on as their strategies evolve."

To learn more or request a coverage comparison, visit www.facteus.com.

About Facteus

Facteus turns the daily spending of the U.S. economy into decision-grade intelligence for Wall Street's top firms, America's favorite brands, and the agencies that power them. Using passively observed, privacy-safe transaction data sourced directly from more than 18 banking, financial services, and fintech partners, paired with years of robust data science ensuring representativeness, Facteus delivers a continuous, verified read on real economic behavior – from the national economy to a single store. The company validates its signal daily against BEA Personal Consumption Expenditures, U.S. Census Monthly Retail Sales, and company-reported earnings, giving clients a faster signal they can measure against the economy itself and act on before the market does.

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SOURCE Facteus